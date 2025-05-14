Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, the simpsons

The Simpsons Return to LEGO with New Icons Krusty Burger Set

It is a brick built word out there as LEGO has unveiled a new and impressive selection of sets like the return of The Simpsons

Article Summary LEGO brings The Simpsons back with a detailed Krusty Burger set featuring 1,635 brick pieces.

Includes seven exclusive minifigures: Homer, Bart, Lisa, Farmer Krusty, Sideshow Bob and more.

Features Springfield’s signature eatery with kitchen, dining area, ball pit, and iconic Simpsons car.

Set launches June 4 for $209.99 and offers a bonus Living Room set for LEGO Insiders.

Krusty Burger is Springfield's most famous and probably most questionable fast food joint in The Simpsons. Owned by the sleazy yet lovable Krusty the Clown, this greasy establishment is known for its absurd promotions, which are always a gimmick for corporate satire. From the infamous "Ribwich" craze to the ever-reused fry grease, this restaurant has some questionable stands, but that does not stop Homer Simpson from getting his fill. It appears that Krusty Burger and The Simpsons are making a return to LEGO as a new LEGO Icons set has been revealed, and it has 1,635 pieces. The brick-built fast food joint stands at 10" tall and 10" wide, and can be featured open or closed.

A total of seven LEGO The Simpsons minifigures are included with Farmer Krusty, Sideshow Bob, Officer Lou, Homer, Bart, Lisa, and the classic Squeaky Voiced Teen. The restaurant will have a seven-seat dining area, a ball pit, a drive-through, a cash register, a bathroom, and a Simpsons Car. It is nice to see the Springfield's finest return the LEGO after all this time, and this set is priced at $209.99. Pre-orders are not live, but they arrive on June 4, 2015, with a bonus Living Room set being offered to LEGO Insiders.

LEGO The Simpsons: Krusty Burger

"Recreate Springfield's legendary fast-food joint with the LEGO® Icons The Simpsons™: Krusty Burger (10352) home office decor set for adults. Craft a detailed model of Homer's go-to eatery, with a kitchen, dining area, restroom, and a drive-thru. A must-have for any fan of The Simpsons, the set also features a Krusty Burger pole sign and a replica of Homer's clown car, plus Homer, Bart, and Lisa Simpson, Farmer Krusty, Sideshow Bob, Squeaky Voiced Teen, and Officer Lou minifigures."

"Lift the roof and fold out the model for full access to an interior bursting with features, including a kitchen with an ice cream machine, deep fryer and Buzz Cola dispenser; a 7-seat dining area with a condiment station, ball pit, counter with cash registers and an overhead menu; and a restroom with a toilet, sink, broken mirror and hand dryer. Contains 1,635 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!