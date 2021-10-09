The Suicide Squad The Polka-Dot Man Gets Awesome Iron Studios Statue

Another break-out character from The Suicide Squad was the Polka-Dot Man that rise from zero to hero by the end of the film. This unique villain was never really a big threat and was one of the lamest villains around until James Gunn got his hands on the character. Polka-Dot Man was a blast to watch on screen, from an incredible back story to a flashy superpower, and now fans can bring him home. Iron Studios continues to expand their The Suicide Squad roster by adding another member to their Task Force X collection. Standing at just above 8" tall, Abner Kril is showcased in his super suit as he is posed in a heroic stance. The Suicide Squad Polka-Dot Man is highly detailed and will make an excellent addition to your Task Force X collection. Priced at $129.99, Polka-Dot Man is set to release between October – December 2022, and pre-orders are already live right here. Be sure to check out some of the other The Suicide Squad statues coming soon with Bloodsport, King Shark, Ratcatcher II, and more.

"Along with the second strike team of the Task Force X group, better known as The Suicide Squad is the peculiar figure wearing a white uniform with colored spheres. He heads for a mission atop a base that resembles the forest terrain of Corto Maltese, a fictional South American island nation. Despite being seen as a joke by his teammates, this shy and sad character possesses destructive and lethal power. Iron Studios adds to its line derived from the movie The Suicide Squad the statue of the curious and iconic Polka-Dot Man – The Suicide Squad – BDS Art Scale 1/10".

"Abner Krill was infected with an interdimensional virus because his own mother, a scientist at STAR Labs and obsessed with superheroes, performed experiments on him. As a result of so many experiments, he developed a meta-human condition, which caused him to create multicolored spheres shaped like glowing pustules on his body. He needs to expel the spheres in order not to be consumed by them. Codenamed Polka-Dot Man, he launches these incendiary balls like projectiles with the aid of special gauntlets, and the spheres are capable of disintegrating anything they come into contact with. As a result, Abner suffered severe psychological trauma from his mother's experiences with him and his siblings. Depressed and clumsy and suffering from PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder), which causes him to see his mother's face in everyone around him."