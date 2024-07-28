Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Dead City 1/2 Negan Revealed by Hiya Toys

Return to the Dead City as Hiya Toys is back with a new 1/12 scale The Walking Dead figure as Nega has arrived

Article Summary Negan's journey in The Walking Dead evolves from ruthless villain to complex anti-hero, now returning in Dead City.

Hiya Toys introduces a detailed 1/12 scale Negan figure, complete with accessories and a striking resemblance.

The 6-inch Negan action figure includes a swappable smiling head, Lucille, a pipe, and a knife for customization.

Pre-orders for the Hiya Toys Negan figure are open, priced at $89.99 with a release date slated for Q1 2025.

Negan has had a very interesting history with The Walking Dead as he started out as a villain pulled right from the Image Comics The Walking Dead Series. It was Rick Grimes and Alexandria versus this ruthless killer, and in the end, Alexandria won. Negan is captured, not killed, and serves his time as a prisoner for the group for years. However, with the arrival of The Whisperers, he finds new loyalty in the group he once sought to destroy. After the events of The Walking Dead, the spin-off series Dead Series arrives, bringing back Negan and Maggie.

Now, Hiya Toys continues to bring this zombie-filled universe to life as they give Negan a new 1/12 scale action figure. Everything about this figure is nicely done, from impressive likeness and leather jacket. He will come with a swappable smiling head, Lucille, a pipe, and a knife. Fans will be able to take New York City by storm in 6" format for $89.99, and pre-orders are already live through Hiya Toys directly with a Q1 2025 release.

Hiya Toys – The Walking Dead Dead City – Negan

"In June 2023, the sequel series The Walking Dead: Dead City premiered, revealing Negan as a wanted man for killing law enforcement officers and four others. Meanwhile, Maggie's base is ravaged by the Croat, and her son Hershel is kidnapped. Despite Negan's reluctance to get involved in more trouble, especially considering the memories it would stir up, reality forces him to reveal his radical side. At times, he attempts to seek redemption through righteous actions but often succumbs to uncontrollable extreme violence when faced with perceived threats."

"This brand-new EXQUISITE SUPER series Negan action figure stands at 15.8 cm tall, clads in a leather jacket with a leg holster holding knife, providing greater playability for collectors. He exudes a menacing presence, modeling after his appearance in 'The Walking Dead: Dead City.', faithfully captures the facial details of Negan."

