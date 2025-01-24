Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead Glenn Takes on the Undead with McFarlane Toys

Return to the undead events of The Walking Dead’s McFarlane Toys digs up some new 5” scale figures from the hit AMC TV series

Article Summary Discover McFarlane's new 5" Glenn Rhee action figure from The Walking Dead series.

Glenn features 20 points of articulation for dynamic posing and play.

Includes weapons, tactical vest, and an alternate bloodied head.

Pre-order now for $19.99, with a February 2025 release date.

McFarlane Toys is back with a new set of action figures from the legendary and undead AMC series The Walking Dead. Glenn Rhee, portrayed by Steven Yeun, was a fan-favorite character in the hit show and comic book. He was introduced in the series' second episode as a former pizza delivery driver who becomes an essential member of Rick Grimes' group. Fans would grow to love his character, watching him grow along with his relationship with Maggie Greene. Tragically, just like in the comic book, Glenn would meet a brutal end at the hands of Negan in Season 7.

However, the legacy of Glenn lives on with McFarlane Toys' newest 5" line of The Walking Dead action figures. Glenn will feature 20 points of articulation along with a swappable head, pistol, knife, bloody metal pipe, and a tactical vest to wear. Each figure is packaged in bubble packaging with an included collectible bookmark. Pre-orders are already live online, including McFarlane Toys Store for $19.99 with a February 2025 release.

Glenn (The Walking Dead) 5" Figure

"With his uncanny ability to move in and out of perilous situations, Glenn has become Rick's "go-to-town" expert. Throughout the apocalypse Glenn has proven himself a vital cog to the survival of the original Atlanta group. Through his bravery and selflessness, Glenn has also caught the eye of the Hershel's daughter, Maggie."

Glenn as featured in AMC's The Walking Dead.

Includes up to 20 points of articulation for full range of posing and play.

This action figure comes with a handgun with a tactical vest, leg holster, knife with hip sheath, broken bloody pipe, rifle, and alternate head with a bloodied face.

Includes a collectible The Walking Dead bookmark.

