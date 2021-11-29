The Wand Company Reveals A New Pokemon Premier Pokeball Replica

The Wand Company is back with another incredible Pokemon Replica that will continue your Pokeball collection. This new catching device comes to us straight from Pokemart with the purchase of 10 Pokeballs. That is right, the elegant, sleek, and all-white Premier Ball comes to lief right out of the hit video game series. This diecast collectible is officially licensed and features a metal shell with a surface that is sensitive to touch. Motion sensors on the Pokemon collectible showcase the iconic catching sequence and a variety of different colors. The case will allow for multiple ways of display and will look great with some of the other The Wand Company Pokeball collectibles. The Premier Pokeball is priced at $100, is set to release at the beginning of 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"Sideshow and The Wand Company are proud to present the Premier Ball Replica. The Wand Company's range of die-cast Poké Ball Replicas are the first officially-licensed premium collectible replicas for Pokémon fans. This premium quality, highly accurate Premier Ball replica is made with an engineered metal shell, has a deeply colored surface that is sensitive to touch and proximity, and features a brightly illuminated button and lift-to-display illuminated presentation case. This Premier Ball promises to be a beautiful addition to any Pokémon collection!"

"Ideal for collectors, the replica comes with a presentation case – authenticated by a uniquely numbered hologram – and a polished stainless-steel ring, so that you can display your Premier Ball however you want. Enjoy multi-colored lights glowing under the Premier Ball when you open the case; control them by touching the case's metal plaque."

Highly accurate, electronic, display-grade replica with a finely detailed metal shell and a premium painted finish

Beautifully brought to life with proximity-sensing technology

Motion sensor activated multicolor button that changes light color or starts a Pokémon-catching illumination sequence

Opening presentation case lifts Poké Ball for display

Uniquely-numbered collectible

Officially licensed by The Pokémon Company International

Die-Cast Premier Ball Replica

Metallic silver celebration year presentation display case

Highly polished stainless steel display ring

Illustrated manual

Batteries included