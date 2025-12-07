Posted in: Collectibles, Pop Culture | Tagged: Dr. Squatch, stranger things

Dr. Squatch Enters the Upside Down with New Stranger Things Collab

Dr. Squatch is back and ready to make you smell and feel like a champion with new collaboration sets with the debut of Stranger Things

Article Summary Dr. Squatch launches Stranger Things soap and deodorant collection inspired by Hawkins and the Upside Down.

Four limited-edition soaps each channel a different element from Stranger Things, like Vecna and the Hellfire Club.

All products are over 98% natural, cold-process, and free from harsh chemicals or aluminum deodorants.

Find the Stranger Things collection now at Target stores nationwide and online at drsquatch.com.

Dr. Squatch has launched a new collaboration that will turn your bathroom Upside Down. A new limited-edition line of natural, cold-process soaps and aluminum-free deodorants has been revealed by Squatch, inspired by Stranger Things. It is time to rescue men's showers from the Upside Down from those villainous synthetic ingredients and Murray Bauman is here to help. The collection features four unique soaps, each inspired by iconic elements of Hawkins, Indiana. This will include:

Vecna's Curse is a heavy-grit bar with pumice, coconut oil, and a dark, woodsy scent of juniper, blood orange, and dark amber, evoking the ominous Upside Down.

is a heavy-grit bar with pumice, coconut oil, and a dark, woodsy scent of juniper, blood orange, and dark amber, evoking the ominous Upside Down. Squawk Signal energizes with icy lavender and fizzy cherry soda in a light-grit formula.

energizes with icy lavender and fizzy cherry soda in a light-grit formula. Experiment No. 11 combines citrus and metallic iron for a sharp, experimental vibe.

combines citrus and metallic iron for a sharp, experimental vibe. Hellfire & Beyond delivers bold pepper, clove, and leather in a medium-grit bar, reflecting the adventurous spirit of Hawkins' heroes.

All of these Stranger Things bars are over 98% natural, free from harsh chemicals, and designed to fend off Vecna. Whether you want something dark and mysterious (Vecna's Curse), clean and fresh (Squawk Signal), bold and rugged (Hellfire & Beyond), or smell like a hero (Experiment No.11), then look no further. Fans can snag up this new Stranger Things collab in a 4-Pack ($32) as well as individual bars ($6 for subscribers) at Target stores nationwide and on www.drsquatch.com now!

Dr. Squatch Prepares for Stranger Things Season 5

"The character Murray Bauman, from Netflix's iconic Stranger Things series, has seen monsters, cover-ups, and alternate dimensions… but "Big Soap" might be his scariest discovery yet. Teaming up with Dr. Squatch, Stranger Things actor Brett Gelman is channeling his character Bauman's conspiracy-hunting energy to expose what's really been lurking in men's showers: harsh chemicals, artificial ingredients, and decades of deception."

"Thankfully, his investigation has led him to something promising: Dr. Squatch's Stranger Things collection, a lineup of 98%+ natural, cold process soaps and aluminum-free deodorants, developed by the Dr. Squatch Odor Defense Lab to deliver a truly supernatural clean. Dr. Squatch's Stranger Things collection features four soaps and two deodorants that pay homage to Hawkins' most iconic forces and fan-favorite elements."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!