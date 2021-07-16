Doctor Strange Gets His Own Iron Man Armor With Hot Toys

In one of the early drafts for Avengers: Endgame, Doctor Strange is going to end up getting his own suit of Iron Man armor. Fans even get to see this in The Art of Avengers: Endgame book, and now he comes to life. Thanks to Hot Toys, Iron Strange is ready to bless Marvel fan's collections with this incredible figure. Benedict Cumberbatch returns as the Doctor once again as he dons his very own Iron Man Mark armor with modifications including patterns for the Eye of Agamotto, mystical effects, hand cannons, and a themed backdrop. Iron Strange will even feature LED effects throughout his suit s well as Energy Displacer Sentries. This captures the imagination of What If..? and it will be an incredible collectible for any fan, and fans can own one of these Iron Strange figures for $440. He is set to release between January – March 2023, and pre-orders are live right here.

"Avengers: Endgame (Concept Art Series) – 1/6th scale Iron Strange Collectible Figure – An alternate version of a scene shared as concept art in The Art of Avengers: Endgame book reveals that fans are close to witness the Master of the Mystic Arts fights in Iron Man's armor! During the outer-space rescue, Tony Stark sends his nano suit onto Doctor Strange to protect him so that he can escape from Ebony Maw's torture needles. The armor then forms itself around the Eye of Agamotto, and the Eye of Agamotto effectively burns a glyph into the chest turning it into a magically powered suit, rather than an RT-powered suit."

"Taken inspiration from the concept art of Avengers: Infinity War as seen in The Art of Avengers: Endgame, Hot Toys is excited to unveil Iron Strange as 1/6th scale collectible figure from the Avengers: Endgame Concept Art Series collection. Expertly crafted based on the appearance of Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, the highly detailed figure features a newly painted head sculpt with remarkable likeness; specially applied metallic red, gold and silver colored painting on armors with patterns of the Eye of Agamotto on chest plate; LED light-up functions scattered throughout the suit, iconic weapons and accessories including LED light-up Energy Displacer Sentries, Hand Cannons, a selection of mystic art effect, a themed backdrop and a dynamic figure stand."

"A Special Edition available in selected markets includes a sword-shaped mystic art effect and an interchangeable hand for wielding as bonus items exclusively for collectors. Reserve a spot for this Iron Strange figure to your special Marvel collection today."