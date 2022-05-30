The Watcher Watches All with Iron Studios Newest What If…? Statue

I absolutely loved the animated MCU series Marvel Studios What If…?. It was a fantastic way to showcase the newly expanded multiverse after the events of Loki. Iron Studios is bringing some of that animated multiverse to life with some impressive new 1/10 Art Scale statues. The newest statue features the ominous being who watcher over all, the one and only The Watcher who comes in at 10.6" tall. This hand-painted statue showcases this signature blue cloaked design as it is placed above the Mirror Dimension base. Iron Studios made sure to keep the elements from What If…? alive in The Watcher's sculpt and they created a truly impressive piece here. The Watcher What If…? BDS Art Scale 1/10 from Iron Studios is priced at $149.99. He is set to release in Q1 2023, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"Levitating over the purple crystals of the so-called Mirror Dimension, a cosmic being with immeasurable power, aware of everything that happens in the existing universes within the multiverse and of its most emblematic inhabitants, raises his big arms using his power to circumvent the barriers between realities. Capable of identifying any diverging point in the reality thanks to his advanced intellect and omniscience."

"His almost divine powers this giant established himself in the Nexus of All Realities just to watch and register the most memorable moments of each universe. With humanoid features and white eyes without pupils, he wears a big blue cloak as a uniform that indicates his status. Iron Studios proudly bring the statue "The Watcher BDS – What If…? – Art Scale 1/10", with the narrator and guide character throughout different realities in Marvel's multiverse in the animated series What If…? produced by Marvel Studios and released on Disney+."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 10.6 in (H) x 6.6 in (W) x 5.5 in (D)

Product Weight: 1.2 lbs

MSRP: USD 149,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: First quarter of 2023