The Winter Soldier Prepares for War with New Marvel Studios MAFEX Medicom is back and entering the world of the MCU once as we revisit The Infinity Saga with their new Winter Solider action figure

Bucky Barnes is back as Medicom has unveiled their latest MAFEX figure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Coming to life right out of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the deadly and mysterious Russian assassin is on the loose. The Winter Solider is faithfully recreated from the hit Marvel Studios film with high detail and likeness. Bucky will stand at 6.3 inches tall and will come with a nice set of swappable pieces and accessories. For parts, not one but three different head sculpts are included with unmasked, masked, and half-masked. Each one captures the likeness of Sebastian Stan beautifully, making him a necessary piece to any Captain America collection. Other accessories will include three different knives as well as one of Cap's shields.

Sadly, no guns are included, but that hasn't stopped collectors before, and he will pair perfectly with plenty of the other Captain America figures in the MAFEX line. Details on these figures are always impressive and. spectacular, it is teh articulation that can get you, so be cautious, especially for a $100+ figure. The Captain America: The Winter Soldier No.203 MAFEX Winter Soldier is priced at $104.99. Pre-orders are live right here, and he is set to release in Q1 2024. Be on the lookout for Stealth Cap as well to help finish off your The Winter Soldier collection.

The Events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier Come Home

"The Winter Soldier joins the MAFEX line, from his appearance from Captain America: The Winter Soldier! Winter Soldier features premium detail and articulation and includes several accessories for a wide variety of display options."

Product Features

6.30 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic

From the Captain America: The Winter Soldier movie

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Box Contents

The Winter Soldier figure

3 Head sculpts

Alternate hands

3 Knives

Captain America's shield

Stand