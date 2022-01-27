The Witcher Ronin Comes to Life with New Good Smile Nendoroid Figure

Good Smile Company is bringing the hit The Witcher manga series to life as they announce their Ronin Gerald Nendoroid. The Witcher franchise is reimagined in a medieval Japan-inspired world as Gerald is a swordsman wandering this new frontier. This version of this warrior is loaded with detail, a nice set of accessories, and some cool swappable parts. Ronin Witcher comes with two katanas with sheaths and two sheets with magic signs of Yrden and Axii. On top of that, he will get a nice set of interchangeable face plates with standard, small smile, and gritted teeth. This unique The Witcher design is beautifully detailed and will be a must own collectible for any fan of the series. The Ronin Geralt Nendoroid is priced at $54.99, set to release in October 2022; pre-orders for him are already live and located here. Be sure to get your orders in soon as pre-orders will close on March 9, 2022, and be sure to check out other Nendoroids from the world with Triss, Yennefer, and more.

"The Witcher Geralt, now reimagined as a Ronin, joins the Nendoroid series! From the manga "The Witcher: Ronin" comes a Nendoroid of Geralt as a Ronin Witcher! Like the manga, this Nendoroid reimagines Geralt as a swordsman wandering a medieval Japan-inspired world. Geralt carries two katana as a Ronin Witcher, both of which he can use to battle yokai and oni across the land as he searches for the mysterious Yuki Onna."

"Also included are two effect sheets to display him using two witcher signs, Yrden and Axii! In addition to his standard serious face plate, he also comes with face plates showing a mid-battle gritted teeth expression and even a small smile! Create all sorts of scenes from this new world of The Witcher in adorable Nendoroid size!"