The Wonder Twins Arrive with New Super Friends Figures from McFarlane

McFarlane Toys unveils their newest set of DC Retro figures as more Super Friends are here and ready for a new adventure

Figures feature their classic animated costumes, 12 points of articulation, and themed accessories.

Jayna and Gleek release together as a Red Platinum Chase; Zan is available now for pre-order at $22.99.

The Wonder Twins remain iconic for their shapeshifting powers and teamwork from Super Friends lore.

The Wonder Twins, Zan, Jayna, and their pet monkey Gleek, first appeared in the animated series The All-New Super Friends Hour in 1977. Zan possesses the ability to transform into any form of water, while Jayna can change into any animal. Their catchphrase was "Wonder Twin powers, activate!" and it became iconic, emphasizing teamwork and unity. Gleek, their blue, monkey-like alien companion, came from the planet Exxor and assisted them in their adventures with the Super Friends. In the comics, the Wonder Twins made their debut in Super Friends #7 (October 1977), following their animated introduction. Over time, they've become beloved characters in the DC Universe, known for their unique powers and strong sibling bond.

McFarlane Toys has released new DC Retro: Super Friends 6" figures to celebrate their enduring legacy. Zan is a standard release, while Jayna & Gleek are releasing separately and as a Red Platinum Chase. Both figures are featured in their iconic and vibrant purple and yellow costumes, faithfully bringing their appearances from the Super Friends to life. Zan and Jayna will have 12 points of articulation and will come with themed accessories like an Ice Wrench with Zan and a Gleek with Jayna. It is odd to separate such an iconic DC Comics duo, so Super Friends collectors will have to keep an eye out for online and in-store drops for that Red Platinum. Pre-orders are already live for Wonder Twins member Zan for $22.99 with an October 2025 release date.

DC Retro: Super Friends – The Wonder Twins Are Here

"The shapeshifting Wonder Twins proved too much for Mr. Mxyzptlk and impressed the Justice League with their crime-fighting skills."

Incredibly detailed 6" scale retro style figure based on SUPER FRIENDS.

Designed with articulation with up to 12 moving parts for retro play.

Zan – Accessories include JUSTICE LEAGUE radio and ice wrench.

Jayna – Includes SUPER FRIENDS radio and Gleek, Included collectible art card with character art

Included collectible art card with character art.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS SUPER FRIENDS figures.

