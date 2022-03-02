This Timon Figurine Recreates Classic Luau Dance From The Lion King

The Lion King is one of Disney's major classics, with not only the leads of Simba and Mufasa but indeed the entire cast enduring for decades later as iconic, instantly recognizable characters. One of the fan-favorite characters is Timon, one half of the meerkat and warthog duo of Timon and Pumbaa that famously raised Simba after he fled the Pride Lands. The Lion King has countless memorable bits, including Timon, with one of the most hilarious being the luau dance he did to distract the hyenas, Banzai, Shenzi, and Ed. Now, fans of The Lion King can bid to win a figurine that recreates this amazing scene.

This auction comes with a Certificate of Authenticity, which can be read below. Keep reading for the full auction listing as well as a note on the piece's condition that will surely thrill any Disney collector.

Here's a fantastic piece from Walt Disney Classics Collection titled "Luau!". The figurine features Timon from The Lion King in the classic scene when he puts on a grass hula skirt in an attempt to distract the hyenas: Shenzi, Banzai, and Ed. This is a Collectors Society piece, it comes in the original packaging and includes a certificate of authenticity as well as a folder filled with info on the becoming a member. Also included is a matching lapel pin of Timon. The figurine comes to auction from the personal collection of Lynda Ellenshaw. Lynda is the daughter of Disney Legend, Peter Ellenshaw. She is most known for her work in the field of visual effects. Her credits include Ghostbusters (1984), James and the Giant Peach (1996) and Snow White and the Huntsman (2012) just to name a few. She is credited on screen as Lynda Lemon, Lynda Ellenshaw and Lynda Ellenshaw-Thompson.

Heritage Auctions notes in the listing that the box was opened for inspection, but, other than that, this unique Timon piece has never been displayed. Thus, it is marked in "Excellent" condition. This special figurine comes from the Ellenshaw Family Archives, and fans of the classic The Lion King can head over to Heritage Auctions to stake their claim for this awesome piece.