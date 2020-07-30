Avengers: Endgame Thor Brings the Thunder with Good Smile Re-Release

Fans of Avengers: Endgame has lucked out as Good Smile Company has re-releases incoming. Their massive line of Marvel Nendoroid figures is back one again for fans to showcase the final Endgame battle. We recently saw some new additions to their Endgame line with Star Lord and Doctor Strange, but Thor is back and ready for action. The Thor Deluxe Nendoroid figure features both appearances from Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. This God of Thunder is fully articulated and nicely detailed for his film's look. He will come with 3 swappable faceplates and two sets of hair. 1 set is meant for his short hair while the other hair and faces are from the Bro Thor design. Fans will also be happy that Good Smile Company also included the Fat Thor body as well. For accessories, he will get both Mjolnir, Stormbreaker, Lightning effects, and a display stand. Of fans miss out on this Thor the first time they will not want to miss him again.

Thor's Endgame arc was an interesting watch. We saw our hero fall so low because of his failure to stop Thanos at the beginning of the arc. He came back with some cheese whiz and vengeance the second time though and this figure shows it. Multiple heads, a variety of body choices, and both hammers are a great addition to this figure's design. The Avengers: Endgame Thor Nendoroid Deluxe from Good Smile Company is priced at roughly $80. Pre-orders are live and fans can find him located here. Pre-orders will stay open until September 3, 2020, and it is set to release in January 2021. Become one with the lightning with this figure once again.

"From "Avengers: Endgame" comes a rerelease of the fully articulated Nendoroid of Thor! Thor has been carefully recreated right down to the different colors of his eyes. He comes with Mjolnir, Stormbreaker and lightning effect parts, allowing you to recreate scenes from the final battle with Thanos. Additionally, Mjolnir and Stormbreaker can be displayed on independent support arms, making it easy to display Thor summoning his weapons back to him."

"The DX set includes a two additional face plates⁠—a playful smiling expression and a cool shouting expression. A Nendoroid body attachment part is also included, allowing you to display him as the iconic "Fat Thor" from the film. A special base for recreating the final scene from the film is also included, and can be displayed side-by-side with the bases included with Nendoroid Iron Man Mark 85: Endgame Ver. DX and Nendoroid Captain America: Endgame Edition DX Ver. (sold separately). Be sure to add him to your collection!"