Thor Kicks off Kotobukiya's Next Chapter of Marvel ARTFX Statues

Thor: Love and Thunder is almost here, and the spotlight is back once again on the God of Thunder. The film looks great and is really pulling a lot of elements from throughout the Thor comics from Marvel Comics. The MCU would not be what it is not without the legacy and history of these characters. Kotobukiya is paying tribute to these iconic superheroes as they debut their newest line of Marvel ARTFX statues. New focus on the 90s and early 2000s are showcased here as we are returning to the Bronze Age of comics with new highly detailed 1/6 scale statues, starting with Thor. The god's classic costume returns from the winged helmet, long flowing red cape, wrapped boots, and his armor. Kotobukiya has loaded with statues with impressive detailed standing 13" tall with bright colors and a fantastic sculpt that Thro fans will not want to miss. The Marvel Comics Bronze Age Thor is priced at $189.99, set for a December 2022 release, and pre-orders are not live just yet but will be found here soon.

"MARVEL THOR The Bronze Age ARTFX STATUE – "Whosoever holds this hammer, if he be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor" From the Avengers comes the god of thunder, Thor to kick off a new chapter of MARVEL ARTFX statues. With new content constantly being pumped out now, this collection deliberately returns to styling from the 90s and 2000s, two periods that saw a boom in collector culture. The retro-classic style is delicately sculpted using modern 3D sculpting technology. The painted shadows feature bold color choices seen never before that add a contemporary art-inspired look, perfect for the start of a new collection."

Product Specifications

Product Name: MARVEL THOR The Bronze Age ARTFX STATUE

Size: around 13.78" tall

SRP: $189.99 (plus tax)

Month of Release (in Japan): December 2022

Copyright: : © 2022 MARVEL

