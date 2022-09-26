Thor Unleashes the Power of Mjolnir with New Marvel Gallery Statue

It really seems like Thor: Love and Thunder have just come and gone, which is sad as I really love what they did with that films. While it did seem rushed, it gave us plenty of Marvel Comics goodies that any fan could b impressed by. Jane Foster, Goddess of Thunder, and Gorr the God Butcher finally made their live-action debut, and it was spectacular. Odinson even got a couple of sweet costumes in the film, but you can never really beat the classic. The God of Thunder is back and ready to put the Hammer down with his latest statue from Diamond Select Toys. Coming in at 7" tall, Thor dons his classic suit from Marvel Comics and is showcasing the power of Mjolnir. This beautifully sculpted PVC statue shows off a dynamic display of action as the god unleashed lightning. The scaled chain armor makes a return with a winged helmet and a luscious red flowing cape to bring it all together. The Mighty Thor Gallery Diorama by Diamond Select Toys is priced at $49.99. This Avenger can be purchased right now on shopDisney here, so ride that lightning and get yours today.

"The Asgardian God of Thunder returns to the Marvel Gallery PVC line in the form of this electrifying diorama! This sculpture of Thor in his modern outfit captures him mid-strike, with lightning coursing through his hammer Mjolnir and into the ground. Made of high-quality vinyl with exacting paint details, this eight-inch sculpture comes packaged in a full-color window box. "

Magic in the details

PVC diorama

Designed by Caesar

Sculpted by Mat Brouillard

Detailed sculpting and paint applications

In scale to other Marvel Gallery Dioramas

Packaged in a full-color window box