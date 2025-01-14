Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: capcom, mega man, Threezero

Threezero Announces New MDLX Mega Man (Metal Blade Version) Figure

Build up your gaming collection with yet another MDLX Mega Man figure as threezero reveals their new Metal Blade Version

The Metal Blade is one of the most iconic weapons in the Mega Man franchise, first introduced in Mega Man 2 (1988). Gained by defeating Metal Man, its razor-sharp saw blades can be fired in eight directions, making it highly effective against multiple enemies and bosses. There are even a few Robot Masters who are weak in it, making it a game-changing experience for players. Threezero is now adding the Metal Blade to their growing catalog of Mega Man MDLX figures. Standing only 4" tall, Mega Man will have a whopping 34 points of articulation along with his yellow and brown deco. Threezero has included a nice set of accessories in this release as well, with three swappable face plates and interchangeable hands. Other accessories include a W tank, his iconic Buster, and, of course, two saw blades. One unique feature about this MDLX figure is that each foot contains a built-in magnet to allow him even more displaying options. The Metal Blade MDLX Mega Man is priced at $39.99, he is set for a Q2 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live.

MDLX Mega Man / Rockman (Metal Blade Version)

"From the renowned and enduringly popular video game franchise Mega Man (also known as Rockman), threezero is proud to present the MDLX Mega Man / Rockman (Metal Blade Version), featuring the hero who defeats Metal Man to gain such ability! This fully articulated collectible figure is based on a retro design and stands approximately 4 inches (10 cm) tall with approximately 34 points of articulation."

"It comes with two pieces of saw blade, allowing the figure to pose a "powerful attack"! An open-mouthed interchangeable faceplate is added to a new demeanor! You can switch between different expressions with the two originally included faceplates. It also includes one iconic X-Buster forearm, which can be attached to either the left or right forearm. Additionally, it features a W Tank (Weapon Tank) accessory, which aims to recover energy in the original video game."

