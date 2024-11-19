Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: iron man, marvel, Threezero

Threezero Debuts New Marvel Studios DLX Iron Man Mark 21 Midas Suit

Tony shows off his golden touch with threezero as they unveil their latest The Infinity Saga figure with the Iron Man Mark 21 Midas Armor

After the events of The Avengers, Tony Stark really dove into his work as he dealt with PTSD from his near-death experience. This leads to an impressive arsenal of new armor, which Marvel Studios fans get to see in Iron Man 3. Threezero has done a remarkable job bringing these suits to life in DLX form with die-cast elements, LEDs, and more. Collectors can now enhance their Hall of Armor with a brand new release, with the arrival of Midas Armor in The Infinity Saga DLX Collection. The Mark 21, also known as the Midas Armor, is a sleek, gold-plated suit. This design first appears in Iron Man 3 as part of Tony Stark's House Party Protocol at the end of the film and focuses on high-altitude flight with enhancements in durability and speed. Standing 6.8" tall, this new DLX The Infinity Saga release has 48 points of articulation, with adjustable flaps and a gorgeous gold deco. The Mark 21 Midas Armor is ready to join your House Party Protocol in Q2 2025, and pre-orders are set to go live on November 25 for $99.90.

Marvel Studios: The Infinity Saga DLX Iron Man Mark 21 "Midas"

"threezero and Marvel Studios are thrilled to present DLX Iron Man Mark 21 "Midas" as the upcoming figure in the Marvel DLX series. The Mark 21 suit exhibits a gold color with a multi-layer metallic coating process, capturing the image of "Midas," the king in Greek mythology who can turn everything into gold with his touch. Its golden coloring faithfully replicates the design of Tony Stark's mighty suit, as seen in the movie."

"DLX Iron Man Mark 21 "Midas" is a fully articulated collectible figure that stands approximately 6.8" (~17.3cm) tall and is constructed of three zero's renowned DLX die-cast system with 48 points of articulation. Detailed structural engineering and exquisite design enable the figure to depict various action poses while maintaining a realistic appearance. LED lighting functions are located on the eyes and the arc reactor in the chest."

