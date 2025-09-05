Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: Threezero, transformers

Threezero Embraces the All-Spark with New Transformers DLX Jazz

Expand your Autobot and Deception collection with threezero as they debut their newest Transformers DLX figure with Jazz

Article Summary Threezero unveils DLX Jazz, a highly detailed figure from the Transformers 2007 live-action film.

Jazz features a die-cast alloy frame, 65 points of articulation, and the first fully articulated fingers in the line.

Comes with screen-accurate weathered paint, Crescent Cannon, and new light-up eyes, headlights, and taillights.

Deluxe Edition includes exclusive accessories like battle-damaged armor, damaged spine, and a diorama base.

Threezero is back as they expand their popular DLX series with the release of DLX Jazz, based on his appearance in the 2007 live-action Transformers film. As Optimus Prime's trusted second-in-command, Jazz is faithfully recreated from the live-action Michael Bay film with remarkable screen accuracy. Standing at roughly 7.5" tall, the figure, Jazz, features a die-cast metal internal frame with an impressive 65 points of articulation. This figure will also introduce fully articulated fingers to allow for more impressive and dynamic poses, a first for threezero's Transformers DLX line.

Additional highlights for DLX Autobot Jazz include weathered deco, his Crescent Cannon, light-up features for his eyes, headlights, and taillights. A Deluxe Edition is also getting released, which includes extra accessories like a damaged spine, battle-damaged outer armor, and a diorama base. This Autobot will be a welcome addition to any Transformers DLX collection, as the detail and craftsmanship on these figures truly bring them right off the screen. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for both versions for $185/235 with a May 2026 release

Transformers (2007) DLX Jazz

"From the live-action film Transformers (2007), Jazz – Optimus Prime's second-in-command – makes his debut in the threezero DLX series! Meticulously crafted by threezero's new R&D team, this figure stays true to the movie's design while adding excellent tactile quality and high playability to the legendary character. Standing approximately 19 cm (7.5 inches) tall, the DLX Jazz features a die-cast alloy internal frame that delivers substantial weight and a premium feel. Equipped with approximately 65 points of articulation, it achieves excellent balance and smooth dynamic posing."

"Multi-layered paint applications, combined with threezero's signature distressed weathering techniques, carefully reproduce mechanical abrasions for authentically realistic, movie-accurate textures. Introducing the DLX series' first fully articulated fingers: All eight fingers across both hands are movable independently, allowing for detailed gestures like posed combat stances. In addition to the light-up features in the eyes and Crescent Cannon, this release now includes illuminated headlights and taillights!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!