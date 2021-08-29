Threezero Reveals New Transformers MDLX Figure with Bumblebee

Threezero is taking their DLX Transformers down a notch with the announcement of their new MDLX figure line. Your favorite Transformers are back with next-level articulation, detail and packed in a small 5" size. Kicking off this new MDLX line is one of the most iconic bots out there with Bumblebee. Based on his 1980s design, Bee is back with die-cast and plastic elements and featuring high amounts of detail with weathered deco. Standing 5" tall, Transformers Bumblebee has 36 points of articulation, a metal frame, and quite a few added accessories. These will include Bumblebee's blaster, three swappable heads, and three pairs of interchangeable hands. Threezero's new MDLX Transformers line is starting off to be pretty amazing, and it all starts with Bee, who is priced at only $60. Set to release at the beginning of 2022, pre-orders are live, and collectors can find him right here.

"threezero is proud to debut our MDLX series with MDLX Bumblebee, who will be the first figure in our Transformers MDLX line! MDLX is a new series of articulated figures capturing the spirit of threezero's renown DLX series at a smaller scale with a similar high range of articulation and great durability resulting in a groundbreaking affordable price. The Transformers MDLX line of figures are based on the original 1980s the Transformers cartoon and toy line, as redesigned by threezero Art Director Kelvin Sau. The iconic designs have been remixed to incorporate threezero's hyper-detailed mechanical aesthetic, offering a familiar and exciting new presentation."

"Transformers MDLX figures feature threezero's unique die-cast zinc alloy and engineer-grade plastic frame system, which retains the tactile playability and durability of the figure. Each figure is finished off with the detailed craftsmanship and weathered paint application that threezero is known for, bringing beloved Transformers characters to a new format for all to enjoy. Transformers – MDLX Bumblebee is approximately 5" (120 mm) tall, with approximately 36 points of articulation and a die-cast metal frame. Accessories include one laser blaster, one standard head, one masked head, and three pairs of interchangeable hands."

