Threezero Reveals Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Optimus Prime DLX

Optimus Prime is back as threezero unveils their latest DLX die-cast Transformers figure from the newest live-action film

It is time to get wild as threezero is back with a brand new Transformers DLX release with the one and only Optimus Prime. Leaping right off the screen, the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts DLX Optimus Prime comes in at 11.2" tall with 53 points of articulation and die-cast elements. Threezero was sure to give Optimus plenty to use with swappable hands, dual arm Ion Blasters, two Energy Swords, and an Energon Axe. Bumblebee hands are also included to help beef up your threezero DLX Bee to recreate scenes from Rise of the Beasts. The Leader of the Autobots has been faithfully recreated here, and this will be one figure that Transformers fans will not want to miss. DLX Optimus Prime is priced at $229.99, he is set for a Q4 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

Optimus Prime Rise of the Beasts DLX Has Arrived

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" brings us the seventh chapter in the Transformers film saga, taking place in the 90's where Autobot Leader Optimus Prime unites with new allies in order to face their biggest enemy yet. "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" DLX Optimus Prime continues the high-quality craftsmanship of the DLX series, introducing new elements and details, faithfully reproducing his updated design and arsenal from the film."

"The "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" DLX Optimus Prime stands approximately 11.2 inches tall, with 53 points of articulation, and contains an intricate alloy skeleton that provides a high-quality tactile feel with ample amounts of articulation. The joint design is carefully crafted with interlinking level of detail for a near seamless appearance."

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" DLX Optimus Prime contains an impressive attention to detail. His eyes are equipped with LED light effects making the figure come to life. DLX Optimus Prime comes equipped with dual arm ion blasters, two Energon Swords, and an Energon Axe. There are three sets of interchangeable hands (fists, relaxed hands, and action hands), and when paired with the DLX action stand, he is capable of a large variety of iconic poses. This figure set also includes one Axe Holding Hand for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts DLX Bumblebee in order to recreate the memorable scene from the film when Bumblebee wields Optimus Prime's axe.

