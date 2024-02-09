Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: optimus prime, Threezero, transformers

Threezero Unveils Transformers: The Last Knight DLX Nemesis Prime

Expand your Transformers collection as threezero debuts their latest DLX figure featuring the brain washed Autobot leader

Article Summary Threezero releases DLX Nemesis Prime from Transformers: The Last Knight with 73 points of articulation.

Standing at 11.2 inches, the figure features detailed sculpting and weathered paint.

Accessories include Ion Blaster, Blaster Shield, and Cybertronian Sword with purple LED eyes.

Priced at $239.99 for Q3 2024 release, pre-orders available at threezero's website.

Introduced in Transformers: The Last Knight, the live-action counterpart of Nemesis Prime flips the original concept on its head. Unlike the comics and cartoons that show the villain as a separate clone, this one is portrayed as a corrupted version of Optimus Prime. Sporting a sleek blue and silver color scheme, Nemesis Prime features Optimus Prime's noble ideas but is driven by a desire for power and domination. Now, threezero is bringing Nemesis to life as they debut their latest DLX figure that comes in at 11.2" tall and has a whopping 73 points of articulation.

Both Autobots and Deceptions are in trouble with this twisted version of Optimus on the loose, which is loaded with plenty of accessories from Transformers: The Last Knight. This includes a swap war battle mask, Ion blaster, blaster shield, wrist blade, and signature Cybertronian Sword. Threezero even gave Nemesis Prime some purple LEDs in his eyes to really bring him to life. This meaty Transformers DLX figure comes in at a mighty $239.99 price tag, he is set for a Q3 2024 release, and pre-orders are already on threezero now.

Transformers: The Last Knight DLX Nemesis Prime

"Introducing the DLX Nemesis Prime from the film Transformers: The Last Knight, the collectible figure that realistically portrays the formidable, brainwashed version of Optimus Prime! Standing at approximately 11.2 inches (~28.5cm) tall, Transformers: The Last Knight DLX Nemesis Prime offers a wide range of poses and display options with approximately 73 points of articulation in its sturdy die-cast metal frame. The detailed sculpt and weathered paint application depicts the battle-worn appearance from the film."

"Transformers: The Last Knight DLX Nemesis Prime features an interchangeable battle mask. Along with his crimson face marking and distinctive purple LED-illuminated eyes (requires AG13 batteries x 2, batteries not included), these captivating features emphasize the menacing nature of Nemesis Prime. Included with the figure are various weapons that allow you to recreate the intense battle scenes from the movie. Transformers: The Last Knight DLX Nemesis Prime comes with Ion Blaster, Blaster Shield in Blaster Mode, detachable wrist blade, and Cybertronian Sword. Additionally, the figure includes four pairs of interchangeable hands, and it is completed with the inclusion of a DLX action stand."

