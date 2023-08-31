Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, Marvel Studios, thor

Thunder Strikes with Hasbro's New Thor: The Dark World Figure

Hasbro is celebrating the legacy of The Infinity Saga with a new set of Marvel Legends figures featuring heroes of the MCU

Thunder is striking as the realms are unbalanced, and a deadly new threat has arrived from the Dark Elves. Coming to life out of Thor: The Dark World, the God of Thunder has returned to Hasbro with a brand new Marvel Studios' The Infinity Saga figure. This new wave of Marvel Studios figures are simple and sweet, with rereleases that are updated with pretty much an additional head sculpt. Thor will come with a pair of swappable hands, Mjolnir, and two head sculpts with likeness to Chris Hemsworth. It is surprising we did not get any 10th Anniversary figures from Hasbro for The Avengers, but until that happens, if fans want to unite the Avengers on their shelves, this Thor might be worth picking up. Thor is ready for his new Dark World adventure in October 2023 for $24.99, and pre-orders arrive today at 1 PM EST right here and at most online retailers.

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES THOR – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Fall 2023). The mighty Thor once again wields his thunder-powered hammer, Mjolnir, against a sinister gathering darkness that threatens to eclipse the Nine Realms of the Cosmos. Celebrate the MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE and THE INFINITY SAGA with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES THOR figure. This quality 6-inch scale Thor figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Thor: The Dark World! Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories including his hammer, Mjolnir."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order 8/31 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers."

