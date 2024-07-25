Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, The Mandalorian

Star Wars Bo-Katan Kryze Returns to Hasbro with New TVC Figure

Return to a galaxy far, far away as Hasbro is back with some brand new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection action figures

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Bo-Katan Kryze figure from The Mandalorian Season 3 with exclusive Darksaber and accessories.

Featuring a swappable helmet, two blasters, and premium Kenner packaging, this action figure is a must-have.

Pre-orders for the Bo-Katan figure begin today on Hasbro Pulse, priced at $16.99, with a Fall 2024 release.

Perfect addition to the new Moff Gideon’s Imperial Light Cruiser play set for dedicated Star Wars collectors.

The Acolyte has ended, and Star Wars collectors are still missing some characters from the series to collect. However, Hasbro is taking there time with them as they want to put focus back onto The Mandalorian yet again. Coming out of Season 3 of the hit Disney+ series, Bo Katan Kryze is back as she takes up the mantle of the faithful ruler of Mandalore at last. We have seen a few Bo-Katan figures already, but this one now gives her a new card back and the Darksaber in her hands. On top of that, this Mandalorian will come with a swappable helmet head and two blasters that can be holstered. If you love Bo-Katan, then this is a fun new release, as it does give her a new accessory and card back. She will also be a great piece to add to Hasbro's new Moff Gideon's Imperial Light Cruiser Hallway play set. Priced at $16.99, this new Plazir-15 Bo-Katan is set for a Fall 2024 release, and pre-orders will arrive today online, including Hasbro Pulse at 1 PM EST.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection – Bo-Katan Kryze (Plazir-15)

"After Bo-Katan Kryze saves Din Djarin from a cyborg in the Mines of Mandalore, the Mandalorian determines the Darksaber should be returned to her as the rightful owner. Based on Bo-Katan Kryze (Plazir-15) from STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN, this 3.75-inch-scale figure comes with an interchangeable helmet, 2 blaster accessories, and the Darksaber that makes a great addition to any fan's collection. These collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love."

"Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability. Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

