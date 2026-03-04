Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, thundercats

ThunderCats Wizz-Ra Escapes His Banishment with New Super7 Figure

Third Earth awaits as Super7 is back with a new selection of Ultimates ThunderCats figures that will build up your display

Article Summary Super7 unveils a new ThunderCats ULTIMATES! Wizz-Ra figure inspired by the classic animated series.

Wizz-Ra, the Egyptian sorcerer banished for 7,000 years, returns as a highly detailed 7-inch action figure.

The figure includes the magical helmet, Chain of Loyalty, soft goods cape, alternate head, and multiple hands.

Pre-orders are open for $65, with collectors able to secure Wizz-Ra for a June 2026 release from Super7.

A fresh collection of ThunderCats ULTIMATES! figures from Super7 are arriving, spotlighting some of the franchise's lesser-seen heroes and villains. In ThunderCats, Wizz-Ra is a powerful wizard who appears in the episode "The Time Capsule." He was once a powerful sorcerer, but Wizz-Ra would become corrupted by a magical crown that only amplified his dark impulses. Soon, he would become obsessed with controlling time and destiny, trying to manipulate events around him to reshape reality to his liking. Wizz-Ra is now back after his 7,000 years of banishment with a new figure from Super7.

Wizz-Ra is faithfully crafted from the ThunderCats mythos and is loaded with some fun accessories. His abilities include energy projection, teleportation, and advanced spellcasting, making him a formidable threat even to Lion-O and the ThunderCats. Super7 was sure to capture some of his powers with swappable hands, a secondary portrait, a chain, translucent hands, and sculpted hands with lightning. The fury of Wizz-Ra is nicely sculpted here, and collectors can already pre-order one for their collection for $65 with a June 2026 release.

ThunderCats ULTIMATES! Wave 15 Wizz-Ra

"Banished to the Seventh Dimension on Third Earth, Wizz-Ra remains imprisoned, but once every 7,000 years, he can appear for a single day. And now, he's here as an ULTIMATES! Figure, ready to do battle with any evil forces that might threaten your ThunderCats collection. This figure is inspired by the powerful Egyptian sorcerer character from the series and is 7" scale and highly articulated, with intricate sculpting and premium paint details."

"His Enchanted Golden Helmet of Phar-Noor, which he wears on an interchangeable head option, shines in metallic gold. You can pose him with a variety of accessories, including interchangeable hands, a soft goods cape, and the Chain of Loyalty. A collector-friendly window box features Super7 artwork, influenced by the ThunderCats series. Seven thousand years doesn't come around every day, so hurry to add Wizz-Ra ULTIMATES! to your collection now."

