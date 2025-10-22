Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Thundercracker Flies In with New The Transformers: The Movie Figure

New The Transformers: The Movie Studio Series figures are on the way from Hasbro as Thundercracker flies into action

Article Summary Thundercracker joins the Transformers Studio Series line with a new G1-inspired action figure release.

This 6.5-inch figure converts from robot to iconic blue jet in 27 steps and includes two blaster accessories.

Hasbro delivers authentic movie-inspired details and poseable articulation for display or play.

Pre-orders open now at $42.99, with an expected release date in March 2026 for Transformers collectors.

Thundercracker is an iconic G1 Decepticon warrior that was featured in The Transformers: The Movie (1986). He is known for his striking blue color scheme, high‑speed jet mode, and as part of the Seeker trio alongside Starscream and Skywarp. Just like the rest of the Seekers, he is gifted in aerial combat, using null‑rays and even incendiary weapons to level the battlefield as well as sonic booms that can be heard up to 200 miles away. Although Thundercracker is loyal to the Decepticon cause, he has displayed rare moments of doubt, especially about their needless destruction.

Hasbro is now returning to The Transformers: The Movie with a new set of Studio Series figures, including Thundercracker in his G1 glory. Standing 6.5" tall, this Seeker Decepticon will convert into his signature jet mode in just 27 steps and will come with two blasters. This release is simple, clean, and captures an iconic era of the Transformers, which Hasbro continues to do a great job of bringing them to life. The Transformers: The Movie Studio Series Voyager Class Thundercracker is already up for pre-order and priced at $42.99 with a March 2026 release date.

The Transformers: The Movie Studio Series Thundercracker

"The 6.5-inch (16.5 cm) figure converts from robot action figure to jet mode in 27 steps. With movie-inspired details, intricate poseability, and blaster accessories that attach in both modes, this Transformers Thundercracker action figure makes an awesome addition to any collection."

THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE THUNDERCRACKER: This Studio Series Thundercracker figure features movie-inspired deco and details

6.5-INCH VOYAGER CLASS FIGURE: In robot mode, the Transformers action figure is 6.5 inches (16.5 cm) tall

CONVERT BETWEEN ROBOT AND JET MODE IN 27 STEPS: This Transformers toy figure converts between modes in 27 steps

2 ARM BLASTER ACCESSORIES: Figure comes with 2 arm blaster accessories that attach in both modes

ARTICULATED FOR PLAY AND DISPLAY: Studio Series Transformers figures feature articulation for display-worthy poses or action-packed play

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!