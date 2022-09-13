Titanic Creations Kaiju's Continues to Rage On with Two New Figures

Titanic Creations is back at it again as they unleash the power of two brand-new and original monsters. We had previously covered Titanic Creations back when they revealed their new line of kaiju-inspired figures. Titanicus and Nosferadon kicked off the line with two unique monsters that are packed with limited articulation and detail. This line is perfect for Godzilla collectors, giving them new enemies from the King of the Monsters to go again. Titanic is expanding its collection as two new Kaiju's have arrived with the debut of Skureaus and Griffixis. Skureaus is an ancient monster dug up by Nazi scientists with the attributes of a snake and scorpion, and it is nearly unstoppable. Griffixis comes from outer space and brings the power of the cosmos to Earth. Titanic Creations keeps originality alive, and if you love movie monsters or even Godzilla, these are collectibles that are right up your alley. Fans can find all this from Titanic Creations right here, and be on the lookout for their graphic novel Soul Wars in 2023 to witness these monsters in action.

"Titanic Creations, a North American collectibles brand, bridges the vivid worlds of comic and collectibles with two new figures debuting under its Colossal Creatures "Soul Wars" series of articulated monster figures based on original designs inspired by kaiju culture, deadly prehistoric creatures, pulp horror fiction, and the supernatural. The new figures, SKUREAUS, a harrowing Scorpion-Cobra hybrid combining two of the desert's deadliest creatures, and GRIFFIXIS, a hellish, razor-toothed, flying maneater, are available now."

"SKUREAUS and GRIFFIXIS offer fans steeped in horror, kaiju, and monster culture something unique for their collections with eye-catching, one-of-a-kind proprietary designs. The new figures complement the release earlier this year of Titanic Creations' first two figures in the "Soul Wars" product line — TITANICUS and NOSFERADON. Titanic Creations is also developing a graphic novel based on the "Soul Wars" characters that will be published in 2023."