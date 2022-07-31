TMNT Minimates VHS Box Set Revealed by Diamond Select Toys

Diamond Select Toys is back at it with another 40th anniversary release with an exclusive Minimates set. I have never been a big fan of the Minimates figures, but man, this one is very impressive as it features the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT)! All four turtles are back as Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo are here, and it seems to be inspired by the hit TMNT figures from the past. A nice set of accessories are also included with each one of the TMNT iconic weapons, as well as four turtles, ninja stars, a mutagen canister, and even some spilled mutagen.

The packaging is better as it features classic VHS packaging and will even have a slipcover and a video cassette-inspired box. I love me some TMNT, and this is a Minimates set that I 1000% need in my collection, and I can't wait to see these little guys in action. Diamond has these bad boys priced at $30and they are set for a September 2022 release. Pre-orders are live right here, and they can also be secured at your local comic book store!

"A Diamond Comics 40th Anniversary release! It's been 35 years since the Ninja Turtles leaped onto television screens, and we're celebrating that milestone with a box set of TMNT Minimates! Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael each come with the trademark weapons and are inspired by the classic TMNT toys of yesteryear. Each 2-inch Minimate features multiple points of articulation, and all of the figures come packaged in replica VHS packaging with a slide-out "cassette" tray and original cover art."

Product Features

2 inches (5.08cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

14 Points of articulation

Box Contents

Leonardo figure

Donatello figure

Michelangelo figure

Raphael figure

2 Throwing stars

4 Baby turtles

Sewer grate base

Mutagen base

Mutagen

Mouser

2 Sais

Bow staff