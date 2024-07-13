Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: sdcc, Super7, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

TMNT Pizza Chef Mikey Figure Coming to SDCC 24' from Super7

Super7 is ready for a pizza party at San Diego Comic Con as they unveil some new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Exclusives

Article Summary Super7 reveals TMNT exclusives at SDCC, including Pizza Chef Mikey.

Michelangelo takes over TNT Pizza for a limited-time pop-up event.

Pizza Chef Mikey figure features unique pizza-themed accessories.

Scumbug figure glows in the dark, adding to TMNT collector craze.

Cowabunga! San Diego Comic-Con is only weeks away, and Super7 is cooking up something tasty. A new pizza-themed pop-up will take place exclusively in San Diego this year and will feature some limited-edition Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collectibles. San Diego's TNT Pizza is getting taken over by the one and only Michelangelo for Mikey's Pizza! This pop-up will have not one but two exclusive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES figures with Pizza Chef Mikey and Scumbug (Glow).

Inspired by his look in the hit animated series, this Scumbug is packed with swappable parts, bug gear, and a glowing effect that collectors will surely love. However, for the main course, Pizza Chef Mikey is cooking up pure fun with a new figure that features a Pizza Time apron, check hat, nunchucks, and plenty of pizza to go around. Super7 even has loaded him in a Mikey's Pizza-themed box, so Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will wanna order extra pepperoni with this one. It is unclear if these will be at all offered online, but TMNT fans can check out everything Mikey's Pizza with Super7 for specifics, location, and times.

TMNT Pizza Chef Mikey Cooks Up SDCC Greatness

"Chef Mikey is whipping up a bunch of pizza for his fellow Ninja Turtles, so if anyone asks, just tell them "It's not delivery, it's Michelangelo!" This 7" scale, highly articulated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Chef Mikey is inspired by the classic animated series and depicts Michelangelo living his best pizza life, to be sure!"

Scumbug Gets New Glow-in-the-Dark SDCC Variant

"Being able to telepathically control an insect army and dispense an arsenal of toxic chemicals makes Scumbug a pest that's uniquely qualified to bug the Ninja Turtles! This 7" scale, highly articulated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Scumbug is inspired by the classic animated series and depicts the Mutant cockroach in a special glow-in-the-dark colorway!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!