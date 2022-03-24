TMNT Raphael Exclusive Comic Bundle Arrives from The Loyal Subjects

Cowabunga dudes! The Loyal Subjects are just dishing out some pretty tubular collectibles for Walmart Con. We have already seen a special BST AXN comic book bundle featuring the leader of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with Leonardo. However, the fun does not end there as the hot-headed brother Raphael is also getting a special comic bundle. Just like Leo, Raphael will feature 31 points of articulation and will come with twin sais, throwing stars, throwing knives, and three head sculpts! The TMNT hero will also come with a 100 page IDW comic book that will feature the best of Raphael from the hit comic series. The Loyal Subjects TMNT figure will come in window packaging with flap and will be priced at $29.96. The Walmart Exclusive TMNT Best of Raphael Comic Bundle is up for pre-order here with a July 2022 release.

"This BST AXN Comic Book bundle features an exclusive collection of comics starring the ill-tempered Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Raphael, alongside an exclusive figure based on his original appearance from the TMNT comics. Raph (as he's regularly and affectionately referred to) is an opiniated, impulsive, restless "hot-head", the most battle ready of all the Turtles. He loves the "fight", loves to train and is always ready to rumble. Once Raph is "set-off" it's hard to reel him back in. Diplomacy is not his strong suit. Raphael's weapon of choice; deadly sharp twin sais."

"BST AXN Collectible Figures come packaged in a unique collector's box with a diorama insert. With crisp paint, cleanly sculpted details, and over 31 points of articulation, BST AXN figures are the preferred choice of collectors everywhere!"

THE COLLECTOR'S RAPHAEL: This BST AXN bundle includes a collection of the ultimate stories featuring Raphael, a must have for any TMNT collector!

COLLECTOR PACKAGING: Unique collector's box is secured with garage door flap for a great display piece, in or out of the box!

1:15 SCALE: At 5 inches tall, BST AXN figures allow for ultimate poseability, collectability and display!

31 POINTS OF ARTICULATION: Unmatched articulation featuring double jointed knees & elbows, bicep & thigh swivels, ab crunch, and ankle ball joints

MAKE THEM YOUR OWN: Pose your way with included twin sais, fighting knives, throwing stars, 3 head sculpts, and multiple hand gestures