TMNT: The Last Ronin Nightwatcher Casey Jones Arrives from NECA

NECA returns to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin with new The Lost Years figures including Nightwatcher Casey Jones

Article Summary NECA unveils Nightwatcher Casey Jones from TMNT: The Last Ronin - The Lost Years, ready for battle.

Casey Jones sports a new red and black look, packed with gear like bats and a sledgehammer.

April and her daughter continue the TMNT legacy, introducing new turtle heroes in The Lost Years.

Pre-orders for Casey Jones (Nightwatcher) figure are now live, with a planned release in May 2025.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – Lost Years is a compelling expansion of the TMNT universe, bridging the gap between the original Last Ronin storyline and the future of the series. The IDW comic focuses on Michelangelo's journey following the loss of his brothers while also introducing a new generation of turtles. April O'Neal and her daughter Casey are keeping the TMNT legacy alive by teaching new heroes Yi, Odyn, Moja, and Uno. While teaching teamwork, April recalls a story from the past, including fans of the Nightwatcher turtles, featuring new looks and gear. This was featured in one page of Issue #3 of The Lost Years, and now NECA is bringing these designs to life.

One of them is Casey Jones, who gets a new menacing look after the death of Raphael. Getting a new red and black deco, Casey Jones is ready to take down the Purple Dragons with an impressive new figure. He will feature the secondary unmasked head, removable hood, two baseball bats, a cricket bat, and a sledgehammer that can be holstered. Expand your TMNT The Lost Years collection with Casey Jones (Nightwatcher), as pre-orders are already live with a May 2025 release.

TMNT: The Last Ronin – The Lost Years Casey Jones (Nightwatcher)

"From the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series, The Last Ronin – The Lost Years! The tale of the Last Ronin's first mission continues as new secrets from the Turtles' past are revealed. After Raphael has fallen, the remaining Turtles regroup and form the Nightwatchers along with April and Casey."

"Casey Jones is now the team leader, as Leonardo steps aside. Based on issue #3, this figure stands in 7-inch scale and features a stylized paint job for a comic-authentic look. Accessories include cape, masked and unmasked heads, removable hood, and sledgehammer. Comes in collector-friendly packaging with original illustrations by The Last Ronin artist Ben Bishop. Other Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – The Lost Years Nightwatcher action figures shown not included (sold separately)."

