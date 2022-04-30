Tobey Maguire Spider-Man is Back with New Iron Studios Statue

The legendary and iconic Tobey Maguire Spider-Man is back as Iron Studios reveals their newest statue. Coming to us out of the latest MCU film Spider-Man: No Way Home, the multiverse has done the impossible. Three spiders now share the screen as they team up to take on Legacy Spider-Man villains from all of the live-action film history. This was a cinematic masterpiece and a true honor for Spidey fans to see. Iron Studios is uniting all three spiders once again with a new set of connecting statues. After all these years, new Spider-Man collectibles are here, and Peter #2 is ready to join the fight.

Coming in at 7.8 inches tall, Spider-Man is posed in a classic stance as he wears the Webbed Suit. He is placed on a wreckage base from the Statue of Liberty battle sequence and will connect with Peter #1 and Peter #3 statues. The bright red and blue suit really shines here, and you can really see the detail of that webbed design here. This version of Spider-Man is truly something else, and I am pumped that Iron Studio is bringing him to life for their statue. Uniting all three Spider-Man: No Way Home statues will be incredible, and fans can find Peter #2 right here. He is expected to release between April – June 2023 along with the other Spider-Men statues for $$149.99.

"Called "Peter-Two" by his allies, the most experienced arachnid hero comes from an alternate universe and joins the other versions of himself in another world, to aid his younger counterparts to face three of his most feared enemies and others yet unknown to him, and rescue and return each of them to their universe. Being the only one among them with organic webs instead of synthetic web-shooters like his alternate colleagues, with a strong sense of responsibility, he still feels guilty for indirectly causing his uncle's death."

"On a pedestal formed of wood and metallic structures from a scaffold on the Liberty Island in New York, the friendly neighborhood hero poses in his classic arachnid pose, wearing his original red and blue uniform with silver membranes. Reproduced with maximum attention down to the tiniest details of his suit and anatomy, Iron Studios bring the statue "Spider-Man Peter-Two BDS – Spider-Man: No Way Home -Art Scale 1/10", inspired by the movie in which the actor reruns his role from the Spider-Man trilogy by Sam Raimi."