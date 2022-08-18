Toony Terrors Continue Form NECA With Teen Wolf, Killer Clowns, More

Toony Terrors are some of the most fun figures NECA currently has on store shelves, and this fall, a new wave will invade our horror collections. This wave will include Scott Howard from Teen Wolf, the male alien from They Live, Gholuiana from The Beauty of Horror, and then three figures from cult classic Killer Clowns From Outer Space. Shorty will get his own release, while Slim and Chubby will come packed in a two pack. The Saturday morning cartoon style figures are a hoot to add to your shelf, and below, you can get a look at the new figures.

NECA Toony Terrors Are Fun For All Ages

"Bring the fun of Saturday morning cartoons to your horror collection with the adorable little creeps of Toony Terrors, NECA's line of stylized horror icons! Standing approximately 6 inches tall, the Series 7 action figure assortment includes Shorty (Killer Klowns from Outer Space), Scott Howard (Teen Wolf), Alien (They Live), and Ghouliana (The Beauty of Horror). Comes in blister card packaging with a bonus cutout backdrop."

"Bring the fun of Saturday morning cartoons to your horror collection with the adorable little creeps of Toony Terrors, NECA's line of stylized horror icons! From the cult classic movie Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Slim and Chubby stand approximately 6 inches tall. Collect them all and make every day Toony Terror Time! Window box packaging."

These remain some of the best horror figures on the market, just a ton of fun. That first wave was a little iffy, but NECA really found their footing after that and have delivered some really cool and unexpected figures in this line, with so many more that need to be made. Hopefully they are not going anywhere anytime soon. You can preorder these new figures right here.