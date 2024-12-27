Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics, Marvel Legends

Top 10 Marvel Legends 2024 Honorable Mention: Deadpool Legacy

We continue the Marvel Legends 2024 Countdown with an Honorable Mention of for the Deadpool Legacy Collection wave of figures

Article Summary Discover Deadpool's rise from villain to anti-hero and his Marvel Legends Legacy Collection return in 2024.

Explore the Deadpool Legacy Collection celebrating his standalone release with swords, guns, and a unicorn plush.

Ryan Reynolds' portrayal in Deadpool (2016) marked a true comic adaptation, boosting Deadpool's popularity.

See why the Deadpool & Wolverine release complements the Marvel Studios Wolverine figure beautifully.

A new honorable mention is here for our Marvel Legends countdown of 2024, with some love from Wade Wilson. Deadpool, the "Merc with a Mouth," debuted in The New Mutants #98 and was created by Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza. He was initially introduced as a villain, but Wade Wilson quickly became a fan favorite due to his irreverent humor and breaking of the fourth wall. He is a skilled mercenary with a tragic backstory and a healing factor like Wolverine's, and he would evolve into a comedic antihero in series like Deadpool (1997) and Cable & Deadpool. However, it was in 2014 when the Merc with a Mouth would gain a new footing as Test Footage would leak online. Ryan Reynolds would then make his grand debut in Deadpool (2016), staying true and faithful to the Marvel Comics character.

Hasbro was sure to add Wade Wilson to their Marvel Legends line, but it was in 2024 when he returned for a finger-licking good time. The Deadpool Legacy Collection arrived earlier this year to get fans excited for the upcoming Marvel Studios film Deadpool & Wolverine. This set included the return of the Merc with a Mouth in all of his glory, unlike the previous release, which was only part of a 2-Pack with Negasonic Teenage Warhead. There was even a DP2 release, but it featured his burnt costume, so it was nice to finally see him get his very own solo release after all this time. He is also packed with tons of accessories, with two swords that can be sheathed, two guns that can be holstered, a knife, and a unicorn plush.

This was one figure I was for sure not going to miss this time around, and Hasbro would go on to make things better with a Deadpool & Wolverine release. Wolverine has already made our Top 10 Marvel Legends list, so it is only fair to add this anti-hero to our honorable mentions list. This feature is pretty much a repaint of the Legacy Collection version, excluding the unicorn and a few extra hands. However, the bright red suit is nicely crafted with subtle differences, and it will pair better with the Marvel Studios Wolverine figure. Either way, it was nice to see the return of the legend that constantly keeps Marvel fans on their toes, and collectors should still be able to add one of these beauties to their collections. Bye bye bye!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!