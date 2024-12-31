Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, wolverine

Top 10 Marvel Legends 2024 Showcase #1: The Hellverine Rises

We take a look back at some of the best Marvel Legends releases from Hasbro of 2024 from webslingers, mutants, demons, and more

Article Summary The Hellverine is a standout Marvel Legends 2024 release with exceptional detail and flaming claw effects.

This figure originates from the 2023 mini-event Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance Alpha #1.

Part of the Strange Tales wave, featuring dark Marvel characters like Lilith and Brother Voodoo.

Hasbro's Hellverine figure is a must-have for collectors interested in unique and magical Marvel pieces.

Our Marvel Legends Top 10 countdown is finally coming to a close, as 2024 is coming to an end. This year was filled with some impressive releases, and the new Secret Wars figures also made the list. It is always hard to rank your favorite figures, but one did stand out compared to the rest. The last Build a Figure wave that Hasbro brought this year was the Strange Tales set, which covered the darker side of Marvel Comics. Mystics and demons arose for this set, including some deep cuts, such as Lilith, Brother Voodoo, and even Moon Knight, who got a new suit. The bloodthirsty fun did not end there either, as Hasbro also included Blood Storm, Dracula, Hellstrom, and the Weapon of Vengence, aka Hellverine!

The Hellverine or Weapon of Vengeance is a terrifying incarnation of Wolverine that was only created in 2023. Ghost Rider/ Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance Alpha #1 kicked off a mini-event in both comic book series showing their encounters over the years. This would lead to Logan getting possessed by a demon and being controlled to cut down mutant-kind. This bond creates the Weapon of Vengeance, or the Hellverine, a true nightmare for anyone who gets in his path. Hasbro knocked this Marvel Legends figure out of the park with flaming claws and an adamantium skull.

This was one Marvel Legends figure that I could not put down after I finally got one in my hands. The articulation is just like other Wolverine figures out there, which is amazing, but these translucent flaming effects were gorgeous. From posing, displaying, or just playing, the Hellverine is easily one of the best Marvel Legends to arrive this year, and more Strange Tales figures waves are needed in the future. It is nice to step into the dark side of Marvel Comics this time and he will help enhance any collection with Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider, or the Midnight Suns. Collectors should be able to get their hands on the ultimate figure of 2024 and clear off some space as the 2025 collector begins tomorrow. Happy New Year!

