Top 10 Marvel Legends 2024 Showcase #4: Ghost Rider (Danny Ketch)

We take a look back at some of the best Marvel Legends releases from Hasbro of 2024 from webslingers, mutants, demons, and more

Article Summary Celebrate the 2024 release of Danny Ketch Ghost Rider in Marvel Legends' Top 3.

Danny Ketch Ghost Rider figure features iconic black jacket and flaming chain.

Includes Hell Cycle with flaming effects; rare vehicle-accompanied release.

Perfect addition to All-New Fantastic Four display with updated Marvel figures.

We are starting to narrow down our Top 10 list of Marvel Legends figures of 2024, and Danny Ketch is in the Top 3. We have seen Ghost Rider figures in the past, and we even got a Retro Marvel Legends Cardback Johnny Blaze figure a year ago. Well, this time, it was Danny Ketch bringing the heat and in glorious rubber-burning glory for the 85th Anniversary of the Marvel Comics Collection. Danny Ketch made his grand entrance in Ghost Rider #1 back in 1990, taking up the mantle of the Spirit of Vengeance after his sister was attacked by a gang. Unlike Johnny Blaze, Danny's version possessed a more mystical connection to the demon Zarathos.

Even though he was the second user to take up the mantle, he is the Spirit of Vengeance people think of with the signatures of weapon chains and Hell Cycle. This Marvel Legends figure was long overdue, and after the failure of the HasLab Hellcharger with Robbie Reyes, the Ghost Rider community needed a win. This figure does everything you want with a fully articled figure, donning his iconic black jacket, flaming chain accessory, and companion Hell Cycle with flaming effects. He was one of the few Marvel Legends to arrive with a vehicle this year, and he definitely was a character that was long overdue.

The previous Marvel Legends versions of Ghost Rider hot ticket items, including the Johnny Blaze version, also came. It is nice to get an updated release here and there just to take these characters to new levels. It was also nice to be able to complete an All-New Fantastic Four display with Danny Ketch, displaying him next to Spider-Man, Logan, and Joe Fixit, who also got recently updated releases. The Ghost Rider is a legendary Marvel Comics hero that deals with the darker side of Marvel, and hopefully, more releases like this are on the horizon. Fans can still get their hands on one of these beauties right now.

