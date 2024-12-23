Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: purearts, Witcher

Toss A Coin to PureArts with The Witcher Geralt of Rivia 1/6 Figure

Geralt of Rivia is going to life from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt as PureArts has revealed their newest 1/6 scale articulated figure

Crafted with real leather, metal, and wool, Geralt's figure is rich in detail and authenticity.

Includes features like moveable eyes, tailored clothing, detailed accessories, and premium packaging.

Pre-order available now for $349.00, with an anticipated release in Q4 2025 for Witcher enthusiasts.

Geralt of Rivia is the main character of The Witcher series and is a stoic and skilled monster hunter. Known for his white hair, piercing yellow eyes, and dual swords, Geralt is a mutant who was trained to slay deadly creatures. His legacy started out as a book series and then took new heights with his own video games, including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. This journey showcased him embarking on a personal quest to find Ciri, his adoptive daughter. This deep and rich world is beloved by fans, and now Geralt of Rivia is coming to life as PureArts unveils its very first 1/6 scale articulated figure. Toss a coin to The Witcher with this impressive release, which features real leather, real metal, and real rope throughout his armor and weapon set. His likeness comes to life right off the screen, and he is packed with themed accessories like a cloak, Noonwraith trophy, crossbow, and more. Pre-orders are already live through PureArts for a mighty $349.00, and he is set for a Q4 2025 release.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Geralt of Rivia 1/6 Figure

"The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Geralt of Rivia 1/6 Scale Articulated Figure is hand-crafted and highly detailed, complete with wool rooted hair, battle-worn armor, and expertly tailored real clothing to create an extremely realistic rendition of the White Wolf. He is fully articulated and comes complete with metal steel and silver words, 5 sets of hands, a crossbow, and more ready for you to pose for battle. His eyes are moveable using an innovative tool inside his head, enabling lifelike expressions."

Features:

Sculpted base

Fully articulated

Real, hand-tailored clothing

Real leather

Real metal chainmail

Real rope

Wool rooted hair

Moveable eyes & adjustment tool

1 potion & 1 oil jar

1 medallion

1 metal silver sword

1 metal steel sword

1 crossbow

5 sets of hands

1 Noonwraith trophy

1 removeable cloak

Premium art box

