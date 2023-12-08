Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, toxic crusaders

Toxic Crusader Vintage Toy America Toxie Figure Revealed by Super7

Super7 is getting creative with their Toxic Crusaders Ultimates line as Toxie is back with a new figure inspired by a never-released design

Super7 is ready to pour out some nuclear waste into your collection as they unveil their latest Toxic Crusaders Ultimates figure. Inspired by the never-released mail-away vintage figure, this incarnation of Toxie is a love letter to the bygone era of action figures. Drawing from the depths of retro charm and embodying the essence of the original Toxic Crusaders line, the Vintage Toy America Toxie is ready to destroy injustice and in style. The leader of the Crusaders is donning some patriotically-themed clothing as is ready to clean up crime with Blobbie, mop with flag, Bandolier with three Grenades, and a shield. It is always a pleasure to finally see a never-release figure make it off the paper and finally on fans' shelves. Toxic Crusder fans will be able to find Vintage Toy America Toxie for $55, it will be made to order, and is getting a July 2024 release date. Pre-orders will also only stay open on Super7 until Janruary 14, 2024, so get yours while you can!

Toxie – Toxic Crusaders (Vintage Toy America)

"He may not be pretty, but you'll be holding your breath until you're red, white, and blue in the face before you find a hero who loves his country more than Toxie! This 7" scale, highly articulated Toxic Crusaders ULTIMATES! Toxie is inspired by the never-released mail away vintage action figure and features the leader of the Crusaders in patriotically-themed clothing and comes with accessories including a mop with flag, a bandoleer with a trio of toxic waste grenades, a Blobbie mini figure, and more! With intricate sculpt and premium paint detailing, this made-to-order figure Toxic Crusaders ULTIMATES! won't be a trashy addition to your collection!"

6x Interchangeable Hands

2x Fists

2x Open Hands

2x Gripping Hands

1x Mop with Flag

1x Blobbie

1x Shield

1x Bandolier with three Grenades

1x Tutu

