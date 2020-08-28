Toy Fair New York 2021 has Been Canceled At The Javits Center

As the toy industry reels from losing stores and Toys R Us, they rely heavily on Toy Fair New York every year to make sales and get in the news for product that will release throughout each year. This is especially true for boutique and smaller companies, who will only get facetime with multiple buyers at the event. Looks like they will have to wait awhile for another chance It has been announced that next years event at the Javits Center in New York City will not take place. That's right, Toy Fair New York 2021 has been canceled, and the organizers are trying to organize a smaller event in the spring. Toy Fair will return in 2022, with no dates announced yet. Look for that in September. You can read the full announcement down below.

New York Toy Fair Being Canceled Is Devastating

"While the trajectory of this October's Toy Fair Dallas has long been known to our exhibitors and the buying community given ongoing pandemic developments in Texas, the postponement of that show to 2021 now meets the news that The Toy Association has elected to also postpone Toy Fair New York 2021.

Due to the current state of the pandemic and restrictive guidelines in place both in Texas and in states where our guests originate, our partners at the Dallas Market Center (DMC), site of the annual Toy Fair Dallas, have told us that they are unable to meet the unique needs of our fall marketplace, with its preview showrooms and crowds moving from floor to floor. The Association remains committed to the next Toy Fair Dallas show at the DMC in October of 2021.

Also, by closely gauging exhibitor and retail buying community feedback together with the latest facts related to the pandemic and the state of business travel, The Toy Association has made the decision to postpone Toy Fair New York. At the same time, we are developing with our members a Toy Fair offering in the spring of 2021 and of course the always anticipated Toy Fair New York in the expanded Javits Center in February 2022. The Toy of The Year awards (TOTY) and Hall of Fame induction will go virtual for 2021.

We know that our exhibitors rely upon these shows for the essential business, financial, and media value they provide. And simply that the toy community looks forward to Toy Fair NY each year – and this year it would have been especially meaningful for us all to come together in February and resume business as usual. But protecting our members', exhibitors' and attendees' investments, health, and safety must come first.

It is not news to say that uncertainty surrounds each of us as individuals – whether as parents, as business owners, as employees, and so on. But one thing we can say with absolute certainty is that Toy Fair New York will still happen. The market opportunity will be there. Stay tuned for an official announcement of specific show dates for both spring 2021 and February 2022, coming later this September."