Transformers (2008) 15th Anniversary Decepticon Multipack Debuts

Plenty of new collectibles were showcased at San Diego Comic Con 2023 including some new Transformers figures for collectors

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the first live-action Transformers film by Michael Bay. It appears that Hasbro is celebrating the film's anniversary with a special collectors set. A new Transformers Studio Series has arrived with a special 15th Anniversary Decepticon Multipack set. Evil reigns supreme here as some of the big bad from the first film are back and ready to put the Autobots in their place. The multipack will come with four figures with a Voyager Class Megatron and Starscream, Deluxe Class Barricade, and Leader Class Blackout. All four feature their live-action appearances and will convert into vehicle mode with a Cybertron Tank, Military Helicopter, Cop Carla, and Jet. If you loved the first live-action Transformers film, then this set is for you and is priced at $149.99. Pre-orders are live right here with a November 2023 release, check them out below.

"Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Transformers Movie 1 15th Anniversary Decepticon Multipack! The Decepticons destroy anything in their way to gain control of the AllSpark. Transformers Studio Series toys are collectible action figures for 8 year old boys and girls that feature movie-inspired details and accessories. This multipack comes with Voyager 54 Megatron, Voyager 06 Starscream, Deluxe 28 Barricade, and Leader 08 Decepticon Blackout action figures. Convert the action figures from robot to vehicle mode and display with the included extra-large reversible backdrop scene. Transformers action figures for boys and girls make great gifts!"

Includes 4 figures, mini figure, 4 accessories, removable backdrop, and instructions.

CELEBRATING 15 YEARS OF TRANSFORMERS: In honor of the 15th anniversary of the first live action Transformers movie, this multipack comes with 4 Studio Series action figures inspired by Decepticons from the movie

4 DECEPTICON ACTION FIGURES: This multipack includes 4 Decepticon action figures: Voyager 54 Megatron, Voyager 06 Starscream, Deluxe 28 Barricade, and Leader 08 Decepticon Blackout

2 ICONIC MODES: The Transformers figures in this multipack feature classic conversion between robot and vehicle modes. Makes a great gift for boys, girls, and any Transformers fan!

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: These Transformers action figures for boys and girls come with missile launcher, flail, and 2 rotor blade accessories. Also includes a Scorponok mini figure

REMOVABLE BACKDROP: Fans can use the extra-large reversible backdrop depicting the Decepticon AllSpark Hunt scenes to pose and display their figures with their own style

