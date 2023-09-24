Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers Animated Universe Optimus Prime Rolls On Into Hasbro

Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 has arrived and they have announced an impressive set of collectibles like some new Transformers figures

A new era of Transformers has arrived as Hasbro steps into the world of the 2007 series Transformers: Animated. This is an interesting release for Hasbro, and they have faithfully captured their new designs for their Legacy United line. Optimus Prime is up first with a brand new Voyager Class figure capturing his style from the TV show. The Leader of the Autobots will come in at 7" tall and will convert into his truck mode in just 25 steps. Animated Universe Optimus will come with his Ion Axe accessory, which features an extendable handle as well as an attachable lightbar. Transformers: Animated fans will not want to miss out on bringing this alternate version of Optimus home, and he is getting a $34.99 price tag. Pre-orders are selling out, but fans can still find some right here with a February 2024 release. For some more animated action, be sure also to check out the companion Bumblebee figure that is also coming soon. Roll Out!

Transformers Legacy United Animated Universe Optimus Prime

"Unite your favorite characters from across the world of TRANSFORMERS into your collection with the TRANSFORMERS Legacy United Voyager Class Animated Universe Optimus Prime action figure! Inspired by the character from the Transformers: Animated series, this 7-inch figure converts from robot to truck mode in 25 steps. Includes Ion Axe and lightbar accessories that can attach in both modes and features articulated head, arms, and legs for awesome action poses."

"Celebrate the last 40 years of TRANSFORMERS history with TRANSFORMERS Legacy action figures. TRANSFORMERS Legacy opens the portal to a whole new universe of — More Than Meets the Eye — bringing together every generation of TRANSFORMERS like you've never seen before. Collect and combine different characters to create your ideal Legacy lineup (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

