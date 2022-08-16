Transformers Beast Wars Transmetal II Megatron Debuts from Hasbro

New Transformers reveals are here with new Generations, Studios Series, and even some stamps. Some reveal stood out a lot more than others, especially when it comes to the hit Transformers series Beast Wars. These robotic animal hybrids have always been popular, and Hasbro is stepping their game up as they debut the newest Generations Legacy Series Leader figure. Megatron is back and more powerful than ever as Transmetal II Megatron rises, featuring his glorious dragon mode! This Decepticon will stand 8.5" tall, is inspired by his Beast Wars debut, and will transform to dragon mode in 33 steps. Hasbro loaded this bot out with nicely articulated dragon mode, moveable wings, and attachable fire effect. Your Beast Wars Autobots will not know what hit them, and this dragon is priced at $55.99. The Transformers Generations Legacy Series Leader Transmetal II Megatron is up for pre-order here with a February 2023 release.

"Harness the power of Energon with the Transformers Legacy Series Leader Transmetal II Megatron robot toy! After fusing his spark with his namesake's and being thrown into a volcano, Megatron emerges more powerful than ever with a new dragon alt mode."

"Universes collide! Transformers: Legacy brings together fan-favorite characters from across the Transformers multiverse. Figures feature deco inspired by their universe with an updated Generations design. In honor of the almost 40-year legacy of Transformers entertainment, the fandoms come together from across the Transformers multiverse, all in one toy line."

Includes: figure, accessory, and instructions.

BEAST WARS-INSPIRED DESIGN: This Legacy Series 8.5-inch Transmetal II Megatron robot toy is inspired by the animated series, Beast Wars, updated with a Generations-style design

UNIVERSES COLLIDE: Universes collide with Transformers: Legacy! This epic line of Transformers toys brings together fan-favorite characters from across the Transformers multiverse

2 EPIC MODES: Action figure converts from robot to dragon mode in 33 steps. Comes with a blast effect

AWESOME DRAGON FEATURES: This Transmetal II Megatron dragon toy features articulating neck, tail and wings for realistic dragon poses. Attach blast effect inside dragon mouth to pose breathing fire

CODE REVEALS TECH SPECS: Scan the code on each package to reveal character tech specs from across the multiverse! Collect other Legacy figures to reveal their character tech specs (each sold separately, subject to availability)