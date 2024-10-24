Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: Threezero, transformers

Transformers: Bumblebee DLX Optimus Prime Revealed by threezero

Threezero is back with some brand new DLX figures from the world of Transformers including the live-action legendary Optimus Prime

Article Summary Discover threezero's new DLX Optimus Prime from Transformers: Bumblebee, featuring 53 points of articulation.

This 11.3" Cybertronian Optimus has die-cast metal parts for enhanced detailing and stability.

Non-transforming figure showcases vibrant, battle-worn armor and LED-lit eyes for dynamic display.

Pre-order your G1-inspired Optimus Prime now for $209.99, with a release set for Q2 2025.

The Leader of the Autobots has returned to threezero as they unveil their new DLX Optimus Prime (Cybertron Mode). This version comes from Transformers: Bumblebee, and will stand at 11.3" tall and has roughly 53 points of articulation. Unlike other Transformers figures out there, these ones do not transform but have die-cast metal parts, enhancing articulation and detail. Threezero has included a nicely detailed and non-detachable armor design from the flashback sequence from Bumblebee, showcasing the live-action appearance of Optimus Prime's Cybertronian form. Optimus's eyes will light up, and he will come with five swappable hands and his signature Ion Blaster. You can never go wrong with this live-action, G1-inspired design; it adds a dash of realistic design to an iconic character with tons of detail. Collectors can find pre-orders for this DLX Optimus Prime are already life for $209.99. Fans can find this new figure right on threezero with a Q2 2025 release. Be on the lookout for some of the other DLX Bumblebee releases with Ultra Magnus, Arcee, Soundwave, Blitzing, and, of course, Bee.

Transformers: Bumblebee DLX Optimus Prime (Cybertron Mode)

"From the Transformers: Bumblebee movie, threezero is proud to present the DLX-scale collectible figure of the heroic Autobot leader Optimus Prime in his Cybertronian form. Standing approximately 11.2 inches (~28.5cm) tall, Transformers: Bumblebee DLX Optimus Prime (Cybertron Mode) is fully articulated with approximately 53 points of articulation and features die-cast metal parts and engineering-grade plastics frame, which allows for a wide range of dynamic poseability, durability, and excellent stability."

"The non-detachable armor design of this figure depicts Optimus Prime's Cybertronian form. DLX Optimus Prime (Cybertron Mode) features a detailed sculpt and threezero's signature weathered paint application in order to replicate Optimus Prime's appearance as seen in the movie."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!