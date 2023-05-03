New Transformers: EarthSpark Figures with BAF Arrives from Hasbro 

New Transformers figures are on the way from Hasbro as a spotlight on the new generation of Autobots and Deceptions have arrived

In 2022, Transformers fans were introduced to a brand new animated series on Nickelodeon. Titled Transformers: EarthSpark, the series focused on two young kids, Robby and Mo Malto, as well as new Earth-born Autobots, Twitch and Thrash. A new generation of Transformers means new collectibles are on the horizon, and Hasbro is here to deliver. A new set of EarthSpark-inspired figures are on the way with Optimus Prime and Soundwave. Both figures stand 4.5" tall and will have the ability to transform from robot to vehicle mode. A new Build-A-Figure feature is also included allowing fans to build Dr. Meridian, aka Mandroid. This villainous half-human half-robot will be an excellent addition to any Transformers: EarthSpark fans collection. Both Optimus Prime and Soundwave are priced at $19.99 each, set for a May 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here and here. 

Transformers: EarthSpark Optimus and Soundwave Arrive

"Transformers: EarthSpark introduces a new generation of Transformers robots – the first Transformers bots to be born on Earth. Together with the human family who welcomes them in and cares for them, they'll redefine what it means to be a family."

"Deluxe Class figures bring Transformers robots to life from the television screen right to your home! Classic red and blue Optimus Prime toy as seen in Transformers: EarthSpark animated TV series, stands at an impressive 5 inches tall! Convert Transformers Optimus Prime from robot to truck mode in 19 steps. Or a classic purple and silver Shockwave toy as seen in the EarthSpark animated TV series stands at an impressive 5 inches tall! Convert Shockwave from robot to Cybertronian tank mode in 20 steps."

"Each Deluxe Class figure comes with 1 build-a-figure piece. Combine all the pieces by collecting all Deluxe Class figures to build a figure of Dr. Meridian "Mandroid", the villainous half-human half-robot from the animated series. Build-a-figure scale is 4.5 inches (figure does not convert). (Each sold separately, subject to availability)."

