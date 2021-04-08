Transformers Skywarp Flies Again With New Hasbro Masterpiece Figure

Hasbro has unveiled their newest Transformers Takara Tomy imported figure with the Decepticon Skywarp. Coming in his original packaging, this villainous bot is ready to kick some Autobot butt with this amazing figure. Skywarp features incredible detail and more articulation than ever before throughout his entire bot body. This Transformers figure is also loaded up with accessories with swappable face parts to weapons like 2 Null Rays and even Megatron's blaster. The Deception will also be able to transform into his F-15 Jet mode that will also include jet engine effect pieces.

These imported Takara Toy take Transformers collectibles to a new level, and while they're quite priced, they are worth it. The Transformers Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-52+SW Skywarp is priced at $226.99 and set to release December 2021. Pre-orders are already live, and fans can find him and other great Masterpiece figures located here. Be sure to look out for other Takara Tomy figures from Hasbro like Seawing, Arcee, Snaptrap, Skalor, and much more.

"The Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece Skywarp figure was imported directly from Japan in its original packaging with Japanese-language instructions, featuring authentic Takara Tomy design and deco. Perfect for collectors seeking the ultimate Transformers experience, this figure showcases the sneaky Decepticon warrior with premium deco and detail."

Includes: Skywarp figure, 3 alternate faces, 5 blast effects, 2 Null Rays, Megatron blaster, 4 stand pieces for display, character card, and original Japanese-language instructions

Authentic Takara Tomy Product as sold in Japan, with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions

Premium collectible

Fully jointed and highly articulated, including articulated ankles, feet, torso, and fingers, which allows for intricate posabilty in action poses, especially when holding weapon accessories

Detailed deco and accessories, including 2 Null Ray accessories, 5 energy blasts that fit on the ends of weapon accessories and attach to the figure's feet in robot mode, and 3 alternate faces (surprise, smile, sneer)

Converts from jet mode to robot mode

Figure can be displayed with the included stand pieces