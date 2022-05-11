Transformers Legacy Wreck 'N Rule Collection G2 Universe Arrives

The Wreckers Collection continues to grow as Hasbro reveals their next Wreck N' Rule 2-Pack figure set. These Autobots are some of the toughest around and will easily put a dent in any Decepticon assault. Hasbro recently revealed that Amazon would be getting five exclusive Wreck N' Rule sets, with the first one being Impactor and Spindle. The reveals continue as Masterdominus and Leadfoot lead the charge. Generation 2 appearances inspire this set as defensive specialist Leadfoot drives on in with his racecar mode. This Transformers figure transforms into the car in 18 steps and comes with two blasters. Masterdominus, on the other hand, will convert into his Mastodon skeleton mode in just 14 steps and will also include two blaster accessories. Three more Wreckers Crew Transformers packs are on the way so until then, fans can find the Transformers Generations Legacy Wreck 'N Rule Collection G2 Universe Leadfoot and Masterdominus set here. They are priced at $44.99, it is set as an Amazon Exclusive, and will hit collectors' hands in November 2022.

"When a mission seems like a lost cause, the Autobots call in their toughest task force: the Wreckers. This elite strike team of hardcore warriors is prepared to rush in blasters-blazing and get the job done. Leadfoot uses his amazing speed to infiltrate enemy bases before they knew what hit them. Masterdominus, a new recruit, clears the way with a frontal assault. G2 Universe Leadfoot figure converts to racecar mode in 18 steps. Masterdominus figure converts to Mastodon mode in 14 steps. Masterdominus figure breaks apart into additional weapon and armor accessories to weaponize G2 Universe Leadfoot figure. Includes 2 blaster accessories and a detachable missile attachment. The Wreck 'N Rule Collection includes 5 exciting packs, featuring some of the most celebrated Wreckers throughout the Transformers multiverse! (Each sold separately, subject to availability.)"

WRECK 'N RULE COLLECTION: If a mission is a lost cause, the Autobots call in their toughest task force: the Wreckers. This elite strike team is prepared to rush in blasters-blazing and get the job done

THE SPEED MACHINE AND THE NEW RECRUIT: Leadfoot uses his amazing speed to infiltrate enemy bases before they knew what hit them. Masterdominus, a new recruit, clears the way with a frontal assault

CLASSIC CONVERSION & ACCESSORIES: G2 Universe Leadfoot figure converts to racecar mode in 18 steps. Masterdominus figure converts to Mastodon mode in 14 steps. Includes 2 blaster accessories

ASSEMBLE THE HAMMER: Each Wreck 'N Rule Collection pack includes with a piece of the Wreckers hammer. Collect all 5 packs to assemble and display the hammer (each sold separately, subject to availability)

EXCLUSIVE PACKAGING ART: Packaging features a piece of exclusive artwork. Collect all 5 Wreck 'N Rule Collection packs to piece together the full scene (each sold separately, subject to availability)

