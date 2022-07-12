Transformers Megatron Becomes a Diva with New Kotobukiya Statue

Megatron is ready to show the world she means business as Kotobukiya debuts their newest Bishoujo statue. It was not long ago we saw the world of Transformers come to life like never before with a new human form version of Optimus Prime. It looks like her sister wants some time in the spotlight with a fresh sassy yet fashionable new collectible. Coming in at 9.96" tall, Megatron arrives as you have never seen her before, with a fashionable military uniform and bob haircut. The Decepticons Fusion Cannon returns as she shows off her stunning beauty and strength. Megatron iconic Transformers colors and translated nicely with this design as the mistress stands on a Deception base. This statue will pair nicely with Optimus Prime, and it looks like Bumblebee will be the next Transformer to come to the Bishoujo line. Kotobukiya's Megatron Bishoujo Statue is priced at $150, set for a Q2 2022 release and pre-orders are live here.

"Based on the enthralling toy concept of everyday objects transforming into robot-like lifeforms, The Transformers series has captivated the world with its films and cartoons. Since 1984, this series has been loved by people from all walks of life across the globe and now, Hasbro, Takara Tomy, and Kotobukiya have teamed up to create the new TRANSFORMERS BISHOUJO series! Laying the foundations for the still beloved series, the first generation, The Transformers (or G1 for short), have been given a Bishoujo-style makeover by Shunya Yamashita. The second statue in the series, Megatron, is the Emperor of Destruction and leader of the Decepticons."

"You fools!!" – This is one cold hard Bishoujo with a stare that could kill. Her bob hairstyle with straight bangs, garrison cap, and dark eye shadow are merely a few of the features that have been carefully designed to capture the feel of the original Transformer. A pearl colorway beautifully adorns her military uniform. A contrasting crude gun metallic color is used to paint the Fusion Cannon, attached to her right shoulder. The details including the handle of the cannon skillfully incorporate the aspects of the original Megatron. Her base also has the Decepticons logo in a stunningly painted metallic colorway. Bumblebee will also be receiving a makeover as the third installment to the series! Roll out!

