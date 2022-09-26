Transformers N.E.S.T. Ratchet Gets Target Exclusive Figure from Hasbro

Hasbro brings iconic Transformers right off the big screen with their Transformers Studio Series. I love this series, as I love the live-action film, and it is always nice to see these heroes return. A new figure has been revealed by Hasbro as Ratchet is back and getting a new all-black N.E.S.T. deco. Say goodbye to that slick neon green and red deco, and it is all about stealth-ops with this Autobot. Ratchet will transform between his robot and medical vehicle modes in just 18 steps and will come with a blaster. Movie-inspired details are loaded in with this bot, and the removable backdrop adds some more displayable options. Transformers Studio Series N.E.S.T. Autobot Ratchet is a Target Exclusive and is priced at $24.99. He is featured in the Buzzworthy Bumblebee line with new windowless packaging with pre-orders already live and located here. Be sure to check out some of the other Target exclusive Transformers figures as well with Optimus Prime and Bonecrusher!

"You've probably heard the buzz, but Bumblebee is kind of a big deal. And now the bodacious bot is making his mark with a line of some of the most buzzworthy Transformers action figures for boys, girls, and fans of all ages. See what all the buzz is about, only at Target."

"Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series N.E.S.T. Autobot Ratchet action figure! Ratchet teams up with N.E.S.T. to protect Chicago from a Decepticon attack. Studio Series Transformers toys are collectible action figures for 8 year old boys and girls that feature movie-inspired details and accessories. Convert the action figure from robot to medical vehicle mode in 18 steps and pose the N.E.S.T. Autobot Ratchet toy in the included Battle of Chicago removable backdrop scene."

