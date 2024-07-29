Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers, Transformers One

Transformers: One Megatron Studio Series Figures Unveiled by Hasbro

Step into the massive and converting world of Transformers as new releases have been unveiled by Hasbro during San Diego Comic Con

Article Summary Hasbro unveils new Transformers One Studio Series figures at San Diego Comic Con, exciting fans.

New series features a young Megatron as D-16, highlighting his origins before becoming the iconic villain.

Megatron converts into a Cybertronian Tank in 24 steps, stands 4.5" tall, and includes his signature arm cannon.

Preorders for Transformers One Studio Series Deluxe Megatron start July 30, 2024, on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers.

Transformers fans are traveling back in time with the new upcoming animated film Transformers: One. Orion Pax and D-16 are going back to their origins for a brand new story about how they would become Optimus Prime and Megatron. Of course, Hasbro is already getting people excited about this new origin story for the big screen by giving collectors some new figures to bring home. One of which is the brand new Transformers One Studios Series Deluxe Class Megatron! Coming to life right off the screen, D-16 is going down a darker path, one that will surely lead to the downfall of Cybertron.

Featuring his design from One, Megatron will convert into a Cybertronian Tank in just 24 steps. He will stand 4.5" tall and will come with his signature arm cannon that can be equipped in both forms. This new Transformers One Studio Series figure arrives for pre-order on July 30, 2024, at 1 PM on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers. Be on the lookout for some of the other heroes in the film getting new figures with Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and Arcee. their Roll Out!

Transformers One Studio Series Deluxe Megatron

"(HASBRO | Ages 8 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available: Fall 2024). Bring the epic action of the TRANSFORMERS movies from the big screen into your collection with the TRANSFORMERS Studio Series Deluxe Class Megatron action figure. Inspired by TRANSFORMERS ONE film, this 4.5-inch figure converts between robot and Cybertronian tank modes in 24 steps. Features articulated heads, arms, and legs for action poses and comes with a blaster accessory that attaches in both modes."

"Pose the Megatron toy in the included Metropolis of Iacon removable backdrop scene. Look for more TRANSFORMERS Studio Series collectible figures to build a movie-inspired collection (each sold separately, subject to availability). Available for preorder on July 30th at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers."

