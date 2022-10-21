Transformers Optimus Prime Returns to Roboson with Elite Edition Bot

It was only last year that Roboson Robotics shook the Transformers collecting community with their impressive auto-converting Optimus Prime. Well, they are doing it again as a new Optimus is back as they announce their new Elite Edition robot. In direct collaboration with Hasbro, this new version updates the previous model with a newly designed, and faster version. Transformers fans will have endless ways to interact with the Leader of the Autobot, from handheld and voice commanders. One of the best things about Optimus is that he is equipped with 80 voices lien and all voiced by the man himself, Peter Cullen. Dreams become a reality with this beauty with an impressive 16" tall, G1-inspired design, newly added accessories, and run by 60 microchips with 5000 components. If you missed the original Flagship version, then this is the version for you can he is available for purchase right now for $699. Pre-order the Transformers Elite Edition Optimus Prime right here and check out ore about this fantastic robot below. Autobots, Rollout!

Optimus Prime, Leader of the Autobots Returns

"Robosen Robotics, a leading innovator in the field of robotics, today announced they have once again collaborated with Hasbro to create an awe-inspiring, interactive TRANSFORMERS robot – the new "Elite Optimus Prime." Fans of the original cartoon and blockbuster movies can now enjoy bringing to life the leader of the Autobots with this collectible robot featuring advanced programmable capabilities, voice-activated interactions and state-of-the-art auto-converting technology. The Elite Optimus Prime is available for purchase at Robosen.com and retails for $699.00 USD."

"Featuring over 5,000 components, including an incredible 60 microchips and 27 high-precision servo motors, the 16-inch tall Elite Edition Optimus Prime is crafted and engineered by Robosen's talented robotic experts to provide fans an unparalleled interactive experience. Equipped with 80 phrases voiced by the legendary actor Peter Cullen, and over 43 pre-installed commands, this authentically designed Optimus Prime comes ready for battle and entertainment right out of the box."