DC Comics Tim Drake Getting New Gold Label McFarlane Toys Figure

At this rate, I do not think anything can stop McFarlane Toys and their fantastic lineup of DC Comics figures. I currently love everything about this line, which was not always the case. Mainly around the Bane BAF wave with Batman: The Last Knight on Earth, these figures were terrible. For example, The Demon and Injustice 2's Dr. Fate was cosmetically beautiful, but their articulation was atrocious. A lot of figures around this release were like this, and all hope was nearly lost. However, McFarlane Toys seemed to reevaluate their figures and have been dropping bombs ever since. The Black Suit Superman & Lois figure is an actual work of art, and that is what I want to keep seeing. I want to see more of the Bat-Family come to life with the Batgirls, a new Nightwing, and various Robin. Well, thankfully, a new Robin is on the way as McFarlane Toys has teased an exclusive DC Multiverse release with Tim Drake!

"Here is a FIRST LOOK at our Gold Label Tim Drake Robin! Coming soon exclusively to Amazon"

Tim Drake, aka Red Robin, already has a figure from McFarlane Toys, but that one features his modern updated bird suit from DC Comics. This new figure takes Batman fans back with Tim Drake as Robin with his red, black, and yellow suit. He will come complete with a bow staff as well as a new masked head sculpt and plenty of detail. Robin will be an Amazon exclusive, and it is unclear when pre-orders are expected to go live. We can expect at least an Oct – Nov 2022 release date, as well as Tim getting a $19.99 price tag. Stay tuned for more information when it is released, and you can find all current DC Multiverse figures up for pre-order here.